Krakoa Secrets, Lies & Resurrections In Today's X-Men Comics Spoilers

Welcome to Krakoa, home today to SWORD #11, Wolverine #19, Trial Of Magneto #5, Phoenix Echo #3, and X-Men: Infinity Unlimited #15. As the Krakoan experiment continues throughout the books, not everything is paradise.

Even when you are off the island, the island finds its way to get you involved. Such as in the Australian outback, where the Krakoan SWORD satellite is about to crash.

You can even use it in Avengers #51 to explain why Logan is acting up today. Comes in very handy indeed.

As Wolverine says, invasions, assassinations and with the Trial Of Magneto concluding, the guilty party in the death of the Scarlet Witch named. And it is someone she has known a long time.

Toad, former member of the Brotherhood Of Evil Mutants with Wanda, former janitor of the X-Men School, and now murderer of monsters. Major trouble in paradise, and lots of people are thinking that. Including in SWORD #11 both Henry Gyrich and Abigail Brand.

Wolverine #19 sees Logan look back on his life, cursed with a healing factor, and one of what has to have been the most horrific periods of his life, while he is out chasing his white whale.

What a cheery life he's had. And could the resurrection cycle of Krakoa be seen in this way? Because there is about to be a lot of it. Once upon a time, Northstar adopted a daughter, a baby girl he found abandoned. The infamous Alpha Flight #106. Doctors discover that she is dying of AIDS, after HIV infection in the womb.

Jean-Paul adopts her and names her Joanne Beaubier. Alpha Flight perform various events to remind the public of AIDS and the dangers of silence about it. Her death weeks later spurs Northstar to publicly acknowledge his homosexuality, hoping that, as a gay celebrity, he can increase media attention on HIV/AIDS safety and prevention. But Krakoan resurrection is extending.

And there are others returning as a result as well. What is it they say?

Krakoa provides. Though not without troubles.

Will this make them weaker? Because changes are coming.

Twenty million mutants added – but where did they all come from? The past, courtesy of the Scarlet Witch. and allowing Cerebro to back up and revive mutants from all over the timestream. She may have been responsible for removing their powers, and tried to make up for it by turning the millions of dead mutant Genoshans into zombies, by bringing millions more mutants back. It may take some time for the Five to get through them though. They may have to be a new priority list.

Thunderbird, the X-Man who died and never came back to life, from the original All-New All-Different X-Men, who first teamed with new members to go to Krakoa – and died. Now returned to life by Krakoa, the Resurrection Five… and the Scarlet Witch. Krakoa provides. Of course, they may not be the only one, such as the Echo, the current host of the Phoenix, once part of Jean Grey and Rachel Summers.

With Krakoa, will they have enough room for twenty million more mutants? Thankfully, they've got a planet for that.

While also in Krakoa, we discovered in Inferno that the flowers of Krakoa, created their own no-spaces for Doug Ramsey to spy on every mutant's secret, especially those of Magneto, Professor X, and Moira Mactaggert. In Wolverine, those secrets and lies have gained physical presence as monstrous tumours.

Rumours of tumours within Krakoa, indeed, built deliberately, secrets festering and becoming monsters, and all manner of unforeseeable consequences from adding twenty million mutants from across space and time, to the general population? This may be the redeeming moment for the Scarlet Witch. But, naturally, it will all depend on what happens next.

SWORD #11

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210875

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jacopo Camagni (CA) Stefano Caselli

THE FINAL FRONTIER?

Sword Station One is crashing to Earth. The Lethal Legion is poised to destroy the diplomatic zone. Abigail Brand is ready to make her move. But how far ahead did she plan? How many losses will she accept? And how many bodies will she leave in her wake?

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 22, 2021 SRP: $3.99 WOLVERINE #19 (MR)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210892

(W) Ben Percy (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Adam Kubert

THE OLD MUTANT AND THE SEA!

It's the one that got away…but not for long! The deadliest creature on Krakoa is off its shore, and the deadliest mutant there is will at last set out to hunt the leviathan he encountered on an X-FORCE mission. But can WOLVERINE take down this hidden creature of the deep that's bigger and stronger and older than math can figure? He better, because no one is safe until he does.

PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Dec 22, 2021 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210877

(W) Leah Williams (A) Lucas Werneck, David Messina (CA) Valerio Schiti

JUSTICE IS SERVED.

The mystery surrounding Magneto and Scarlet Witch is resolved. The guilty will be judged, the innocent absolved, the victims avenged… and all shall endure their own trials.

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 22, 2021 SRP: $3.99 PHOENIX SONG ECHO #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210910

(W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca, Kyle Charles (CA) Cory Smith

ECHO MEETS HER MAKER: THE ANCESTRAL PHOENIX OF CAHOKIA!

On the run from a time-hopping enemy, Echo and her ally River find themselves in the ancient city of Cahokia-in the path of a Phoenix lost to history! As Echo's present and future disappear, will her powers wane? And will this ancestor help…or take the dregs of Echo's fire for herself?

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99 X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #15

Published: December 20, 2021

Juggernaut is reunited with an old friend and colleague from Krakoa. Guest-starring Arnim Zola! AVENGERS #51

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210912

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Javi Garron

THE DEATH HUNT BEGINS.

Sent by the mysterious Avenger Prime from a great watchtower at the dark heart of all that is, the cybernetic soldiers known as the Deathloks have come to our Earth with a dire warning for the Avengers. But hunters follow close behind them to ensure their warning of megaversal doom is never delivered. The most Earth-shatteringly powerful hunters any universe has ever seen. And their first stop: the golden realm of Asgard.

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: $3.99