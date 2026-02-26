Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, X-Men | Tagged: alex ross, kurt busiek, Marvels, Steve Darnell

Kurt Busiek & Alex Ross' Marvels Becomes A Non-Graphic Novel In May

Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross' Marvels becomes a non-graphic novel written by Steve Darnell in May 2026

Article Summary Marvels, the groundbreaking Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross comic, is being adapted as a prose novel in May.

Steve Darnall, co-creator of the original proposal, pens the novelization with new insights and details.

Alex Ross contributes a new painted cover, four color and four black & white illustrations, and an afterword.

The story follows Phil Sheldon, a photographer documenting the Marvel Universe from 1930s to 1970s New York.

Steve Darnell has written a novelisation of the Kurt Busiek/Alex Ross comic book Marvels, which told the story of the Marvel Universe from the nineteen thirties to the nineteen seventies, from the point of view of a bystander-turned-photographer. When first published in 1994, it was an instant smash hit and has led to many sequels and influenced work since, as a result of Alex Ross' painstaking recreation of Marvel Comics stories in a realistic photo-realist style. And now they are taking all that away as Steve Darnell writes a novelisation of that work, to be published by Abrams ComicArts in May. Steve Darnell previously collaborated with Alex Ross on the original Human Torch proposal that led to the Marvels comic book, and the DC Vertigo comic Uncle Sam, which was recently reissued as a Special Election Edition from Abrams ComicArts. And Alex is contributing a new painted cover, four new colour pieces, four new black-and-white pieces, and an all-new afterword… and it'snice that Steve Darnell geets a bit more of the action after all this time.

MARVELS THE NOVELIZATION HC

(W) Steve Darnall (A/CA) Alex Ross

For the first time, a novelization of Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross' bestselling and now classic miniseries from 1994—Marvels, offering an thrilling all-new interpretation of one of the most famous stories in Marvel Comics history.Welcome to New York. Here, burning figures roam the streets, men in brightly colored costumes scale the glass and concrete walls, creatures from space threaten to devour our world… and everyone else is going about their lives. This is the Marvel Universe, where the ordinary and fantastic interact daily. This is the world of Marvels—one of the most important and bestselling stories in Marvel Comics history, which Stan Lee described in his introduction to the first collected edition as "innovative, brilliantly conceived, and skillfully executed." Over 30 years later, Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross' groundbreaking comic book series Marvels gets a long-awaited novelization by Steve Darnall, author of Uncle Sam and Ross's writing partner on the original proposal. Marvels was a landmark series when it was first published—peeling back the curtain on Marvel's history. It's a story told from the perspective of an everyman character—news photographer Phil Sheldon—who chronicles a world full of costumed superhumans, providing an on-the-ground view of events in the Marvel Universe as they unfold. Darnall's prose perfectly captures the magic of Busiek and Ross' original story, offering insights and background previously untold in the comic book. Tying the story together in a stunning package is an all-new painted cover, four all-new color illustrations, and four all-new black-and-white illustrations by Alex Ross, as well as an all-new afterword by Ross."

