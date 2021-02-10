Kyle Higgins' Black Market Narrative, With New Comic With Mat Groom

Mark Millar had Millarworld. Robert Kirkman has Skybound. Scott Snyder has Best Jackett Press. Karen Berger has Berger Books. Shelly Bond has Black Crown. Everyone who is anyone is getting their own imprint. And today, with the launch of Radiant Black #1 from Image Comics, Kyle Higgins is getting his, launching Black Narrative Press.

And on that last point. I want to share two final bits of news this month. First, if you take a peek at our inside front cover, you may notice a small logo for BLACK MARKET NARRATIVE — that's my company, which I'll be running all of my new projects through, which include a number of (unannounced) creator owned books, my first feature film, some TV adaptations, podcasts… yeah, there's a decent amount of stuff going on.

So, to keep everything in one place, I've started a newsletter called "Kyle Higgins' BLACK MARKET News," which you can sign up for at radiant.black/newsletter. We'll be making announcements there — including for RADIANT BLACK — as well as debuting exclusives (sometimes really, really limited exclusives) and behind the scenes content! So, in the spirit of staying up on Cool Things… I highly recommend subscribing!

I just have, Kyle. Though I do confess, some people have been calling out for more Black market narratives, I am not sure if this is what they had in mind. He continues;

In fact, here's a Really Cool Thing to kick things off! Mat Groom, who some of you might know from his excellent Image Comics series, SELF/MADE. or our work together on Ultraman at Marvel Comics. or his co-hosting of the ultra fun Ranger Danger podcast with Michael… basically, if you don't know Mat, you absolutely should. Because coming soon is a brand new book that I am very, very very excited about. So excited, that were announcing the series right here.

More details – maybe such as what it's called and what it's about, in the newsletter, I guess. Radiant Black #1 is published by Image Comics today.

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Marcello Costa (CA) Michael Cho

For fans of INVINCIBLE and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comes a brand-new ONGOING SERIES from acclaimed writer KYLE HIGGINS (Ultraman, C.O.W.L.) and artist MARCELO COSTA that reinvents superheroes for a new generation! Nathan Burnett has just turned thirty, and things aren't great: He's working (and failing) at two jobs, his credit card debt is piling up, and his only move… is moving back home with his parents. But when Nathan discovers and unlocks the ethereal, cosmic RADIANT, he's given the power to radically change his fortunes! There's just one problem: The powers don't belong to him. And the COSMIC BEINGS who created them want them back… by any means necessary. In Shops: Feb 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99