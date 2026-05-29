Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Hank Howard Pizza Detective, Lancer, Realligator, Save Now, the hab, Warbirf

Lancer And Realligator! Launch in Bad Idea's Full August 2026 Solicits

Two comics about the hunted and the hunters launch in Bad Idea Comics' full August 2026 solicits and solicitations: Lancer #1 and Realligator! #1.

Article Summary Bad Idea Comics August 2026 solicits debut Lancer #1, a near-future hunter-for-hire thriller from Mike Costa and Jake Baker.

Realligator! #1 launches Bad Idea Comics’ new horror universe as an elite hunter faces an undead beast in the African Savannah.

Robert Venditti leads a packed Bad Idea Comics month with Hank Howard, Warbird, Ordained, and Tankers Vs Ancient Aliens.

August 2026 Bad Idea Comics solicits also feature Megalith, The Hab, Save Now, and a Cul-De-Sac Anniversary Director’s Cut.

Two comics about the hunted and the hunters launch in Bad Idea Comics' full August 2026 solicits and solicitations. Lancer #1 is the new launch title from Mike Costa, Jake Baker, and Lee Loughridge about freelance hunters and exterminators, of all animals, big and small, on the Lancer app. And the launch of Realligator! #1 by Robert Venditti, Brockton McKinney and Manix Abrera in which hunters become the hunted. As well as new Hank Howard: Pizza Detective: The Fair Play #1 from Robert Venditti and David Lapham. As well as more Warbird by Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti, Alex Maleev and Esad Ribić, Ordained by Robert Venditti and Trevor Hairsine, Megalith by Matt Kindt and Lewis LaRosa, Save Now by Matt Kindt and Tomás Giorello, The Hab by Joshua Dysart and David Lapham, Tankers Vs Ancient Aliens by Robert Venditti, David Lapham, and Jonathan Marks Barravecchia and the Cu-De-Sac Anniversary from Mike Carey and Jonathan Wayshak.

LANCER #1

32 pages • $5.99 • August 12, 2026 • T+

Writer: Mike Costa

Artist: Jake Baker

Colors: Lee Loughridge

IT'S A LIVING. In the near future, if you need extra cash, you open an app. Accept a hunt. Get paid to exterminate whatever dangerous species is overrunning your part of the world. Coyotes in California. King cobras in Mumbai. Feral camels in Australia. Vampire bats in Brazil. If it threatens people, property, or profit, LANCER puts a bounty on its head. For military vets like Pete Sanborn, it offers something modern life rarely does anymore: a mission, a paycheck, and the hope that one more job might finally be enough. Two years after a wild hog hunt in Texas went catastrophically wrong, Sanborn has sworn he is done with the app. Then an old military buddy shows up with an offer he can't refuse. Something enormous is living beneath New York City. The payout is life-changing. But the creatures below are not what anyone thinks they are, and by the time Sanborn understands what they are really hunting, it may already be too late. Think Aliens, Predator, Jurassic Park, and RoboCop. The Colonial Marines meet DoorDash. Clock in. Hunt. Survive. Get paid. It's a living. From the writer of Netflix's Lucifer!

Cover A: Don Aguillo

Cover B: Jake Baker

Old Masters Cover: Eugène Delacroix

Augmented Reality Edition: Manix Abrera

Design Cover: Jerome Opeña

Variant Cover: Chris Burnham

Variant Cover: Paul Pope Blade Edition

REALLIGATOR #1

32 pages • $5.99 • August 5, 2026 • T+

Writer: Robert Venditti & Brockton McKinney

Artist: Manix Abrera

Witness the hunter become the hunted in the next hair-raising chapter of a groundbreaking, all-new HORROR UNIVERSE from the twisted minds of rising superstar artist and creative visionary Manix Abrera (THUNDERCATS), New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78), and acclaimed indie horror director Brockton McKinney (REPTCHILD). With an arsenal of top-of-the-line weaponry at his fingertips and a crack team of expert guides at his beck and call, no beast is a match for the man they call The Hunter. That is, until he finds himself face-to-face with an ancient creature deep in the heart of the African Savannah, one thought to be of myth and legend. The hunter will soon find out that no one can withstand the unforgiving jaws of the undead. And no man can escape – The RE-ALLIGATOR!

Covers by:

Cover A: Manix Abrera

Old Masters Variants: Peter Paul Rubens, Odilon Redon, Sir Edward Coley Burne-Jones, Henry Justice Ford

Black & White Variant: Manix Abrera

First Appearance Edition: Manix Abrera

Error Edition: Manix Abrera

HANK HOWARD, PIZZA DETECTIVE: THE FAIR PLAY #1

32 pages • $5.99 • August 5, 2026 • T+

Writer: Robert Venditti

Artist: David Lapham

When it comes to taking down Hollywood's worst criminals, Detective Hank Howard works alone. But when two crazed criminals decide to go full Grand Theft Auto and hijack the model for Big Caligula's shining new fleet of food trucks, all bets are off. For the first time, Hank must team-up with Big Caligula's Southeast Regional Manager Barb Knox, to recover the stolen whip. Together they'll go full-throttle in a high-speed pursuit of justice, facing down a barrage of bullets, high-octane explosions, and two pizza perps who are willing to do whatever it takes to get away clean.

Covers by:

Cover A: David Lapham

Noir Cover: Mico Suayan

Cover C: Jake Baker

Black & White Variant: David Lapham

3D Edition: David Lapham

WARBIRD #2

32 pages • $5.99 • August 26, 2026 • T+

Writer: Derek Kolstad & Robert Venditti

Artist: Alex Maleev & Esad Ribić

Colors: Dean White

Blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the internationally acclaimed, box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK, New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78), Eisner Award-winning illustrator Alex Maleev (DAREDEVIL), and Eisner Award-nominated artist Esad Ribić (SECRET WARS) hit the accelerator in the next issue of their white-knuckle, globe-spanning action/spy thrill ride. High-end repo man Cole Norton has taken on a new gig. He's been hired by the US government to sneak into Russia to steal one of their bleeding edge next-generation fighter jets – the deadly Spearhead – in exchange for a cool $50 million. Any US agent tasked with gathering intelligence on the Spearhead program has been eliminated…including CIA special operative Breck Stanton, Cole's former Air Force co-pilot and best friend. With Breck murdered on the streets of Moscow, it's up to Cole to recover the intel Breck died to protect. But the murderous FSB agent Kovalev is hot on his trail and he'll stop at nothing to kill Cole and bury any stolen state secrets with him.

Cover A: Alex Maleev

Cover B: Jorge Fornés

Old Masters Cover: Edward Hopper

Secret Code Edition: Alex Maleev

Variant Cover: Jake Baker

Candy Wrapper Cover: Daniel Scott Jr. & Frank Quitely

Virgin Variant Cover: Alex Maleev

ORDAINED #4

32 pages • $5.99 • August 12, 2026 • T+

Writer: Robert Venditti

Artist: Trevor Hairsine

Colors: David Baron

Ex Army Ranger Specialist Julie Lorello is a live grenade with the pin pulled…and she's ready to explode. Court martialed and discharged after a series of uncertain killings made in the fog of war, Julie is cut loose. Directionless, she's set adrift in an endless sea of violence that leads her to Father Roy's doorstep. With Cormac Byrne dead and a power void left in his wake, St. Louis is ripe for the taking and the Russian mob know just how to do it – by killing the man who took apart the Irish and dispatched THE MACHINE. To save the mentor who showed her another path was possible, Julie must revert to the killer instincts from a life she's tried to leave behind and unleash the violence within.

Cover A: Jorge Fornés

Cover B: Andrea Sorrentino

Old Masters Variant: Gustav Klimt

Variant Cover: Jake Baker

Virgin Variant Cover: Jorge Fornés

OLYMPUS SAGA: MEGALITH #3

32 pages • $5.99 • August 19, 2026 • T+ Writer: Matt Kindt

Artist: Lewis LaRosa

Colors: Laura Martin A breathtaking, bone-crushing cosmic odyssey from New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and world-renowned artist Lewis LaRosa (PUNISHER MAX). War has come to Earth – a battle that has raged for millennia, stretching across galaxies, leaving only death and destruction in its wake. One man stands between Earth and annihilation. Bound to the deep space megalith he once sought to destroy, Baltimore beat cop Jack Casey must pilot the massive mecha-robot it has become if Earth has a prayer of surviving the incoming assault. Because a massive, 100-story alien predator has breached Earth's atmosphere careening towards the heart of Baltimore. Its mission? To claim a tactical victory in this universal war by conquering the planet. Brace yourself for a pulse-pounding final showdown unlike anything you've seen in comics before. Covers by:

Cover A: Lewis LaRosa

Cover B: Brandon Peterson

Old Masters Variant: Pierre-Auguste Cot

Design Cover: Matt Kindt & Lewis LaRosa

Black & White Variant: Brandon Peterson

First Appearance Edition: Manix Abrera (adjusted per series context)

HANK HOWARD, PIZZA DETECTIVE: A SLICE OF LIFE TPB

144 pages • $19.99 • August 5, 2026 • T+

Writer: Robert Venditti

Artist: David Lapham

The first appearance of Hank's partner! Meticulously curated, this hefty collection contains every sizzling in-universe Hank Howard adventure published to date including CALIGULA'S SAFE, THE COUNTERFEITER'S GAMBLE, THE BAD GOODS, and both explosive two-part blockbusters: THE TWO HOLLYWOODS and A SLICE OF LIFE. Buckle up to meet Hank Howard, Pizza Detective — a man who lives and breathes the high-stakes, adrenaline-fueled, thrill ride world of pizza crime. Pizza crime has taken Hollywood, Florida to the brink, and Hank Howard, the street-smart corporate detective for Big Caligula's Florida's premier pizza-chain is the one man who stands in its way. Whether he's chasing down hijacked food trucks, going toe-to-toe with an Aussie drug syndicate pushing contraband pies, or hunting down a stone-cold killer, Detective Hank Howard will stop at nothing to protect and serve pizza. Because nothing tastes better than justice.

Cover: Alex Maleev

THE HAB #5

32 pages • $5.99 • August 26, 2026 • T+

Writer: Joshua Dysart

Artist: David Lapham

Colors: Bill Crabtree

Eisner Award-nominated writer Joshua Dysart (UNKNOWN SOLDIER) and world-renowned comic artist David Lapham (THE HAB) unleash a desperate, drag-out fight for survival in the nerve-shredding finale to 2026's modern horror masterpiece. A parasitic fungus has waited for millennia deep beneath The Hab, locked away behind an ancient stone seal, yearning to see the sky once more. They let it out. Now the Hab crew is dead, their corpses hijacked to further the spread of a viral hivemind. Mina's still alive…for now. But The Hab is closing in around her. And every breath of spore-choked air drags her deeper into the collective consciousness threatening to erase her completely. Her only hope is escape. But the undead are swarming, the exits are gone, and the hivemind won't let Mina leave The Hab without a fight…at least not on her own. Not when there's an entire world waiting to be colonized.

Covers by:

Cover A: Charlie Adlard

Lost Texts Cover: Sarah Sumeray

Outbreak Skulls Cover: David Lapham

Infected Skulls Cover: David Lapham

Dead Skulls Cover: David Lapham

Character Design Cover: Lewis LaRosa & David Lapham

TANKERS VS ANCIENT ALIENS #3

32 pages • $5.99 • August 19, 2026 • T+

Writer: Robert Venditti

Artist: David Lapham, Jonathan Marks Barravecchia

Colors: Mahdi Khene

A non-stop sci-fi epic from New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and visionary artist Tomás Giorello (CONAN) and superstar cover artist Robert Gill (X-FORCE).

Covers by:

Cover A: Robert Gill

Character Design Variant: Matt Kindt & Tomás Giorello

Character Design Variant: Lewis LaRosa

CUL-DE-SAC ANNIVERSARY DIRECTOR'S CUT #1

48 pages • $5.99 • August 12, 2026 • T+

Writer: Mike Carey

Artist: Jonathan Wayshak

Revisit New York Times best-selling writer Mike Carey (LUCIFER, X-MEN) and modern comic art phenomenon Jonathan Wayshak's (SPAWN: VIOLATOR) critically-acclaimed smash-hit with this special Anniversary Director's Cut absolutely stuffed with a wealth of bonus material exclusive to this edition. Featuring character designs, a cover gallery complete with never-before-seen alternate cover layouts, and Mike Carey and Jonathan Wayshak's script-to-page process, this director's cut offers an unprecedented look under the hood of a modern masterpiece. What lurking evil lies hidden at the end of the cul-de-sac? Nestled in a tucked-away corner of sleepy suburbia, the Kingsley, Herriman and Ortega families seemed like any other close-knit neighbors. So nothing seems amiss when Mrs. Kingsley piles all the neighborhood kids into the family RV for their annual summer camp-out. But in the dark of the woods, she unleashes a grisly, bloodcurdling display, revealing their families' shocking secret—their parents are vampires and they're eager to pass on their legacy. Now the children must choose—to join them and revel in their awesome dark powers or live out their lives as mortals. But when they return home, they confront a gruesome scene—their parents dead on the floor, brutally murdered by an elite squad of vampire hunters. And the hunters? They're looking to finish the job. Now the kids are on the run, chased by vampire hunters, the police, and even a shadowy cabal of their fellow vampires as they search for answers to unlock the secret of what they really are before their fates are sealed forever.

Covers by:

Cover A: Jonathan Wayshak

Virgin Variant Cover: Jonathan Wayshak

SAVE NOW #4

32 pages • $5.99 • August 26, 2026 • T+

Writer: Matt Kindt

Artist: Tomás Giorello

Colors: Diego Rodriguez

"Bold, brilliant and boundary-pushing…" "Matt Kindt, joined by PLANET DEATH illustrator Tomás Giorello, brings to comics one of those rare stories that goes beyond entertaining and moves you." The end is here. New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and visionary artist Tomás Giorello (PLANET DEATH) push Saver to his absolute limit in the scorching finale to the year's heart-wrenching, sci-fi epic. The world has ended. Integrity International is dead. Saver stands alone, stranded in the burning wreckage of a doomed future and drowning in the blood of the countless lives he could not save. His daughter January hasn't lost hope. Together they uncover the key to reversing the apocalypse once and for all. But Saver is old and broken—a shot at redemption could mean making the ultimate sacrifice. To change the past he'll lose his future, but he might just SAVE NOW.

Covers by:

Cover A: Robert Gill

Character Design Variant: Matt Kindt & Tomás Giorello

Character Design Variant: Lewis LaRosa

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