Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: flash, KO, superboy prime, zatanna

From K.O. To Crisis: Justice League, Zatanna, Flash & Superboy-Prime

From DC's K.O. to Absolute Crisis: Justice League Unlimited, Zatanna, The Flash and Superboy-Prime in Superman (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC's K.O. visions spark chaos as heroes and reformed villains clash over what the Alpha Energy revelations mean.

Justice League Unlimited and The Flash show Batman, Wonder Woman and Wally racing to contain a looming crisis.

Wally West's K.O.-linked Flashes of Insight feel increasingly magical, putting him on a collision course with Zatanna.

Superman ties DC's K.O. fallout to Witchfire, Lex Luthor and Superboy-Prime as redemption arcs twist toward crisis.

Today sees the publication of Justice League Unlimited #19 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Zatanna #2 by Jamal Campbell, The Flash #33 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry and Superman #38 by Joshua Williamson and… Dan Mora. That's right, folks, two books drawn by Dan Mora this week alone. How does he do it? This is the only explanation I have…

The Flash is carrying Dan Mora around on his shoulders while he balances his work desk and draws a comic book page every second. And yes that's Captain Cold in The Flash. The bad guys are the good guys now, thanks to folks getting those K.O. Alpha Energy visions and revelations about what's coming next. And how do visions usually go over among people who haven't had those visions?

Not great. Batman deals with the police, Wonder Woman and Mister Terrific with the United Nations…

The Flash is looking for a nuclear bomb with his visions, which is also quite good, I guess.

And Captain Atom talks to the military. Hey folks, haven't you got the memo? It's the Department of War now!

It is, isn't it, Flash? There's always room for a media reference, right? Especially when the superheroes work for the media… no, not Clark Kent, he's still missing…

… it's the Creeper and Livewire shock jocks in their turkeys-voting-for-Christmas mode….

And as The Flash gets his post-Omega-tournament epiphany… he's right, Flashes of Insight is snappier…

Wally West's Flash superpowers have now expanded into being a full-on super-soothsayer.

Which seems like magic. If you didn't live in a universe without a lot of magic…

Why not make time this Wednesday, Luthor? Because do you know who in the DC Universe is giving lessons today? Zatanna? She's still a Justice Leaguer as well…

Someone else is basically casting spells to see the future on the fly as well…

Zatanna may have some competition over in Superman as well with Witchfire…

Though it's worth considering that Lex Luthor has his own magic tricks. Such as dealing with the media.

And Zatanna's own advice about magic…?

…seems to work pretty much just like Lex Luthor's PR skills. But that door down.

Not the only person on a redemption arc today…

But at least Dr Polaris apologises in public…

There's no higher power than Lex Luthor, it seems. Until Darkseid turns up, of course.

Justice League Unlimited #19 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

As the Leaguers struggle on Earth to fulfil the impossible missions mandated by the Heart of Apokolips and control the villains given amnesty, the space-faring JLU members come face-to-face with Brainiac Queen—back from the pages of Absolute Power and deadlier than ever!

As the Leaguers struggle on Earth to fulfil the impossible missions mandated by the Heart of Apokolips and control the villains given amnesty, the space-faring JLU members come face-to-face with Brainiac Queen—back from the pages of Absolute Power and deadlier than ever! Zatanna #2 by Jamal Campbell

With a murderous plague spirit on the loose, the Mistress of Magic makes a stop in Memphis, Tennessee, hoping to find aid in a ghostly and melodious ally. However, the enigmatic Agent Di Manes of the Department of Occult Affairs lurks in the shadows, biding his time, going over his own script, ready for his cue.

With a murderous plague spirit on the loose, the Mistress of Magic makes a stop in Memphis, Tennessee, hoping to find aid in a ghostly and melodious ally. However, the enigmatic Agent Di Manes of the Department of Occult Affairs lurks in the shadows, biding his time, going over his own script, ready for his cue. The Flash #33 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry

Someone has hidden a nuke in Central City, and the Flash has minutes to find it before it goes off! Just one problem: Wally's already checked everywhere. In fact, he's actually been checking everywhere over and over for days due to the "putting yourself in danger" trend that's been making his life a huge pain! But if the Flash can't find the bomb alone, at least he's got the help of his brilliant wife Linda, along with the aid of…Captain Cold? That can't be right—can it? The clock is ticking. Plus: Wally's mysterious Flashes of Insight escalate!

Someone has hidden a nuke in Central City, and the Flash has minutes to find it before it goes off! Just one problem: Wally's already checked everywhere. In fact, he's actually been checking everywhere over and over for days due to the "putting yourself in danger" trend that's been making his life a huge pain! But if the Flash can't find the bomb alone, at least he's got the help of his brilliant wife Linda, along with the aid of…Captain Cold? That can't be right—can it? The clock is ticking. Plus: Wally's mysterious Flashes of Insight escalate! Superman #38 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora

Superboy-Prime uncovers a secret coven of witches in Metropolis led by the hellish Witchfire. Prime wants to prove he can be the better Superman so badly that he takes on one of his vulnerabilities…magic! But the problem is, now Prime finds himself drawn to Witchfire's deadly charms in more ways than one…all while one of Superman's deadliest enemies spies on the wannabe Man of Steel and waits for his moment to strike!

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