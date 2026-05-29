Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dc blackout, newlitg

DC Blackout In The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2026

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke the news about a boycott of DC Comics by fans concerned about the racial makeup of their monthly comics

Article Summary DC Blackout leads the Daily LITG as fans push a DC Comics boycott over representation and #DCSoWhite concerns.

The top Bleeding Cool stories include DC Blackout, Mike Mayhew’s convention manifesto, AI backlash, and ASM #1000.

Daily LITG also rounds up notable stories from the same date across the past seven years in comics, TV, and pop culture.

Highlights include Neil Gaiman and Sandman, Seth MacFarlane and Star Trek, Spider-Man shocks, cosplay, and comics birthdays.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke the news about a planned boycott of DC Comics by fans concerned about the racial makeup of their monthly comics and the attitude DC Comics seemed to be taking. It was the most-read article of the day, and the issue spilled out across the internet. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC Blackout #DCSoWhite and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Neil Gaiman, Sandman Season 2

LITG two years ago, Seth MacFarlane and Star Trek

LITG three years ago, The Moment Of That Death In Amazing Spider-Man #26

LITG four years ago, MCM London Comic Con Cosplay

LITG five years ago – Returning Prodigal Son

LITG six years ago – Yellow Hulk

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was all about the speculator and collector sales of a certain IDW Avengers comic book featuring the first appearance of the Yellow Hulk. Or the second. Which everyone has forgotten now.

LITG seven years ago – Following Tom King

A year ago, our favourite to follow Tom King on Batman was Tom Taylor and our second was James Tynion IV. Didn't work out too bad. Anyone put some money on it?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Lynn Johnston , cartoonist of For Better Or For Worse

, cartoonist of For Better Or For Worse Larry Marder , creator of Beanworld

, creator of Beanworld Jim Salicrup , Marvel editor, Topps EIC, Papercutz EIC



, Marvel editor, Topps EIC, Papercutz EIC David Steinberger , CEO of ComiXology

, CEO of ComiXology Regan Clem, comic book retailer, Summit Sports, Comics & Games

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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