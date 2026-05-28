Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Giuseppe Camuncoli, mcm, panini

Panini To Publish Ten Volume Hardcover Spider-Man: Web Of Heroes Line

Panini to publish a ten volume hardcover Spider-Man: Web Of Heroes line ahead of the new movie... details for Wave 1 and Wave 2

Panini UK made a big presentation at MCM London Comic Con this weekend. We already covered editor Ed Hammond spotlighting the Marvel Classic Comics line, but there was more, with the Spider-Man: Web of Heroes line, a ten-volume hardback collection focusing on some of the best Spider-Man team-up stories. Each volume is self-contained, allowing readers to buy individual books or collect the full set. The series features Spider-Man pairing up with major characters. Wave 1 will be published on the 6th of July with the following:

Spider-Man & Daredevil Hardcover – 7 July 2026 by Paul Jenkins , Phil Winslade

Spider-Man and Daredevil are friends. Daredevil knows that Spider-Man is Peter Parker. And Spider-Man knows Matt Murdock is Daredevil. Now both heroes find themselves caught at the crossroads of their vengeance, forced into the position of protecting the Kingpin of Crime from an enemy they never imagined. Collecting: DAREDEVIL/SPIDER-MAN (2001) #1-4

Spider-Man and Daredevil are friends. Daredevil knows that Spider-Man is Peter Parker. And Spider-Man knows Matt Murdock is Daredevil. Now both heroes find themselves caught at the crossroads of their vengeance, forced into the position of protecting the Kingpin of Crime from an enemy they never imagined. Collecting: DAREDEVIL/SPIDER-MAN (2001) #1-4 Spider-Man & Avengers Hardcover – 7 July 2026 by Zeb Wells, Joe Madureira, Greg Land, Leinil Francis Yu

This is what you've been waiting for! The return of legendary artist Joe Madureira and fan-favourite Spidey writer Zeb Wells in a brand-new Spider-series that teams the wall-crawler with some of the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe! First, Spider-Man and his Avengers teammate Red Hulk take on a Moloid army during the New York City Marathon! Then, Hawkeye drops in for an action-packed extravaganza! And finally, Spider-Man teams up with Captain America, and it may hurt a lot! Collecting: AVENGING SPIDER-MAN (2011) #1-5

This is what you've been waiting for! The return of legendary artist Joe Madureira and fan-favourite Spidey writer Zeb Wells in a brand-new Spider-series that teams the wall-crawler with some of the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe! First, Spider-Man and his Avengers teammate Red Hulk take on a Moloid army during the New York City Marathon! Then, Hawkeye drops in for an action-packed extravaganza! And finally, Spider-Man teams up with Captain America, and it may hurt a lot! Collecting: AVENGING SPIDER-MAN (2011) #1-5 Spider-Man & Hulk Hardcover – 7 July 2026 by Gerry Conway David Michelinie, Bill Mantlo, John Romita, Gil Kane

Classic Spider-Man and Hulk action, as the Web-Slinger faces the Green Goliath in some of their most epic battles! Spider-Man's throwdown with the Hulk brings General Ross to New York! Spider-Man joins forces with Doc Samson to stop Hulk's attack in New York. Mary Jane's acting career hits the skids, while Aunt May vows to uncover the truth behind Peter's parents, and more! Collecting: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #119-120 & 381-382, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #53-54

Classic Spider-Man and Hulk action, as the Web-Slinger faces the Green Goliath in some of their most epic battles! Spider-Man's throwdown with the Hulk brings General Ross to New York! Spider-Man joins forces with Doc Samson to stop Hulk's attack in New York. Mary Jane's acting career hits the skids, while Aunt May vows to uncover the truth behind Peter's parents, and more! Collecting: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #119-120 & 381-382, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #53-54 Spider-Man & Wolverine Hardcover – 7 July 2026 by Jason Aaron, Adam Kubert

Spider-Man and Wolverine! Everyone's favourite wisecracking web-spinner and ferocious furball come together in their first major series ever! Spidey and Wolvie go to the edges of the Marvel Universe as they face such awful beings as the Czar, Big Murder and Doom the Living Planet! But who is the major Marvel villain pulling the strings? And can Spidey and Wolverine refrain from killing one another long enough to find out? Collecting: ASTONISHING SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE (2010) #1-6

Spider-Man and Wolverine! Everyone's favourite wisecracking web-spinner and ferocious furball come together in their first major series ever! Spidey and Wolvie go to the edges of the Marvel Universe as they face such awful beings as the Czar, Big Murder and Doom the Living Planet! But who is the major Marvel villain pulling the strings? And can Spidey and Wolverine refrain from killing one another long enough to find out? Collecting: ASTONISHING SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE (2010) #1-6 Spider-Man & Fantastic Four Hardcover – 7 July 2026 by Christos Gage, Mario Alberti

The Fantastic Four hold the distinction of having one of the most diabolical and dangerous villains on the planet for a nemesis: Dr. Doom! Since their first encounter, Doom has used dark magic and mad science in his quest to destroy Reed Richards and his family. Now, taking to the timestream, Doom may have just what he needs to defeat his sworn enemy forever. To prevail, the FF will need the help of one of their oldest allies: the Amazing Spider-Man! Never a team player, Spider-Man must learn to work well with others – or it just might mean the end of them all. Collecting: SPIDER-MAN/FANTASTIC FOUR (2010) #1-4

Each volume features a new cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, and when collected together, the covers connect to form a single large scene, with the spines also linking up for a shelf display.

Wave 2 will launch on the 3rd of August with the following titles;

Spider-Man & Black Cat

Spider-Man & Venom

Spider-Man & X-Men

Spider-Man & Deadpool

Spider-Man & Punisher

The books will be widely available and priced at £10.99 each.

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