Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New IG-11 (Nevarro Marshal) Star Wars: The Black Series Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they debut a new spread of Star Wars action figures from around the Saga

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Star Wars: The Black Series IG-11 (Nevarro Marshal), inspired by The Mandalorian Season 3.

The updated Star Wars figure features red and white marshal deco, a belt with holster, and an updated torso design.

IG-11 includes one blaster accessory, premium articulation, and window box packaging with Black Series mural art.

Pre-orders are live for $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with a Summer 2026 release and more Mandalorian figures teased.

Hasbro is back with a new selection of 6" Star Wars: The Black Series figures from around the galaxy. With The Mandalorian & Grogu making their way to theaters, this new drop is filled with some new and returning characters. One of which is IG-11, who is back with an updated release featuring his Naverro Marshal design from The Mandalorian Season 3. IG-11 has undergone significant character development over three seasons, starting as a bounty hunter, then a caretaker, and finally a rebooted marshal.

Hasbro was sure to capture all of his updated details for this new figure with the added red and white deco and included a belt with a holster. IG-11 will come with just one blaster, but the figure's updated features and details surely make up for the lack of accessories. Build up your space cowboy collection with this new Star Wars Nevarro Marshal figure, now up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a Summer 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more new The Mandalorian figures coming soon, like New Republic Zeb, Embo, and even a new Black Series solo release of Grogu.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES IG-11 (NEVARRO MARSHAL)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 |Pre-Order on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Summer 2026). This figure is inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN™ — a great addition to your collection. "

"Features premium articulation, design, and an updated torso based on IG-11's appearance in Chapter 24 of the series. Pose out the IG-11 (Nevarro Marshal) figure with the included blaster accessory. Display your fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring mural character art on the side panel. Collect more figures from THE BLACK SERIES to build out your Mando collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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