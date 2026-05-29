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Masters of the Universe: Skeletor Takes Over With New Poster

Skeletor takes over in the newest poster for Masters of the Universe, which is only one week away from hitting theaters.

Article Summary Masters of the Universe gets a new Skeletor poster and featurette as the live-action film nears its theatrical debut.

With Masters of the Universe only a week away, excitement is building fast for He-Man’s long-awaited return.

The trailer’s vision of Eternia and the Power Sword suggests Masters of the Universe captures the cartoon’s spirit.

Masters of the Universe looks like a faithful live-action adaptation, blending nostalgia, scale, and classic fantasy action.

Masters of the Universe is a week away, and not only has yet another new featurette been posted, but a new Skeletor poster has been released. It stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Christian Vunipola as Hussein, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. The film is directed by Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler.

Masters Of The Universe Fans Are In A Tizzy

Here is the film's official description, revealed some time ago: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

From the first trailer on, when we saw Eternia and the Power Sword, everything about this has felt right, and I cannot believe my eyes. I can finally admit to myself that this is happening and is a real movie. They nailed the looks, if you ask me. It is a perfect blend of live action and the spirit and look of the animated Masters of the Universe cartoon. I never in my wildest dreams thought this would actually happen, and here we are, only three weeks away from the film being in theaters. If you need me on June 5, you know where to find me.

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