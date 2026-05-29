Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Devon Izara Gets New Star Wars: Vintage Collection Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they debut a new spread of Star Wars action figures from around the Saga

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Devon Izara figure inspired by Disney+ series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

The 3.75-inch Star Wars figure brings the young Jedi Padawan to TVC after her earlier 6-inch Black Series release.

Devon Izara includes a blue Lightsaber, unlit hilt, removable cloak, detailed deco, and multiple points of articulation.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order Devon Izara now for $19.99, with a Summer 2026 release on Hasbro Pulse and more.

Hasbro is continuing to expand Star Wars: The Vintage Collection with even more characters from across the galaxy. One of the latest reveals is Devon Izara, the young Jedi apprentice, as seen in the new Disney+ animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. We have already seen her get a 6" The Black Series release, and now she is making her way into the beloved 3.75" line. Devon is on the run from the Empire alongside her Jedi Master, as both come face to face with Maul. Similar to her 6" release, this Jedi Padawan will come with her signature blue Lightsaber, which will include an additional unlit hilt accessory.

Hasbro has faithfully recreated the character with detailed deco and multiple points of articulation, which is perfect for The Vintage Collection. Devon Izara will also come with a sculpted cloak that can be removed for more action poses if needed. Hopefully, this means her Jedi Master will also be getting a figure in the future. Fans can build up their galaxy of figures with this new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection release for $19.99.Pre-orders for TVC Devon Izara are already live on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers, with a scheduled Summer 2026 release.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DEVON IZARA

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 | Pre-Order on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Summer 2026) On the run from the Empire with her Jedi Master, Devon is adept with her blue Lightsaber. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION."

"Based on Devon Izara as seen in STAR WARS: MAUL – SHADOW LORD, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features multiple articulation points and detailed deco and includes her blue-bladed Lightsaber™ and unlit hilt. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability."

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