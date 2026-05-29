Posted in: Archie, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: beatles, Betty and Veronica

Archie Comics' Full August 2026 Solicits: Sixties & Fashion Throwbacks

Archie Comics' Full August 2026 Solicits and Solicitations with Sixties, Halloween and Fashion Throwbacks

Article Summary Archie Comics’ Full August 2026 Solicits spotlight Sixties nostalgia, fashion throwbacks, and a Halloween digest.

Betty & Veronica Fashion Pages one-shot collects stylish comics and pin-ups, timed to Paris Fashion Week.

Laugh #166 Facsimile Edition revives a 1965 Archie classic with Beatles-era flair, original ads, and foil variants.

Archie Comics Digest #7 Halloween Special packs nearly 100 pages of spooky Riverdale fun at a value price.

Archie Comics' August 2026 solicits and solicitations include a time capsule of '60s culture and Beatlemania, in 1965's LAUGH #166 with a faithful facsimile edition including original ads and editorial pages, featuring regular and foil-effect variant covers. Following the Betty & Veronica Pin-Up special earlier this year, a one-shot collects the Archie editorial feature, Betty and Veronica fashion pages, timed to this summer's Paris Fashion Week. And a pocket-sized special issue collects nearly 100 pages of Archie's Halloween comics and gags for a value price….

ARCHIE COMICS 85th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: BETTY & VERONICA FASHION PAGES (ONE-SHOT)

Hit the runway with Betty and Veronica as they showcase their best and brightest outfits! B&V have been synonymous with fashion since they first touched down in Riverdale, and this collection of fashion pages, one-page comics, and style-centric stories showcases just why they've been icons for 85 years! Just in time for Paris Fashion Week!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Main Cover: Dan DeCarlo

Variant Covers: Dan DeCarlo (Betty Variant), Dan DeCarlo (Veronica Variant)

Foil Variants: Dan DeCarlo, Dan DeCarlo (Betty Variant), Dan DeCarlo (Veronica Variant)

On Sale Date: 8/26 32-page, full color comic $4.99 (REG) / $7.99 (FOIL)

LAUGH #166: FACSIMILE EDITION

August 2026 marks the 60th anniversary of The Beatles' final commercial concert at Candlestick Park (August 29, 1966) and the release of their groundbreaking album Revolver (August 1966), and Betty and Veronica are ready to celebrate! This issue, from 1965, is a time capsule of '60s art and fashion! From plaid fads to a radio request ruckus and, of course, a little fun with the Fab Four, this is a can't-miss for classic Archie collectors! So, join us as we travel back to yesterday in LAUGH #166, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

Script: Joe Edwards, Frank Doyle

Art: Harry Lucey, Joe Edwards, Dan DeCarlo, Mario Acquaviva, Vincent DeCarlo

Main Cover: Harry Lucey w/ Mario Acquaviva

Variant Covers: Matt Talbot (Sgt. Pepper Variant), Rex Lindsey (Abbey Road Variant)

Foil Variants: Harry Lucey w/ Mario Acquaviva, Matt Talbot (Sgt. Pepper Variant), Rex Lindsey (Abbey Road Variant)

On Sale Date: 8/12

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 (REG) / $7.99 (FOIL)

ARCHIE COMICS DIGEST #7: HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Spooky season is here and Archie and his friends are ready to go trick-or-treating! From jack-o-lanterns to groovy ghouls, there's no better place to celebrate Halloween than Riverdale!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent w/ Rosario "Tito" Pena

On Sale Date: 8/19 96-page, full color digest $9.99

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