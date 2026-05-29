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ABC Calls Out FCC; X-Men '97, The Pitt & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: ABC/FCC, Rick and Morty, X-Men '97, The Pitt, The Boys: Vought Rising, Ghosts, South Park, and more!

Article Summary ABC leads today’s TV roundup as Disney files station renewals under protest and directly calls out the FCC.

ABC anchors a fast-moving mix of TV news with updates on Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, Fargo, and Sugar.

Marvel and HBO Max fans get fresh highlights, including X-Men ’97 fallout, VisionQuest news, and The Pitt updates.

More TV buzz includes Ghosts, South Park, The Boys: Vought Rising, Buffy, AEW, TNA, and TWD: Dead City.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: ABC/FCC, AEW/NJPW/TNA, The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, Fargo, Sugar, One Piece, X-Men '97, Jorge R. Gutierrez, The Pitt, The Boys: Vought Rising, Ghosts, South Park, VisionQuest, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Buffy, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, May 29th, 2026:

Disney/ABC Files TV Station Renewals "Under Protest"; Calls Out FCC

Half Man Season Finale Preview: Niall & Ruben Reckon with Their Past

2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee Viewing Guide: It's Finals Night!

AEW Reloads Too Fast Post-Double or Nothing, Doesn't Get "Pacing"

AEW Leaves NJPW World Amid Major Ownership Shift In Japan

Angel Heart Series Being Planned by Zac Efron, Zach Baylin, HBO, A24

AEW Dynamite and Collision Review: Lights Out in Philly

The Simpsons Set for 3 Exclusive Disney+ Special Episodes This Summer

Rick and Morty S09E02 Sneak Peek: "Ted" Sure Looks Awfully Familiar

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: All Champions vs. The JV Squad

Fargo Creator Hawley, EP Littlefield Are "Committed" to More Seasons

Sugar Season 2 Official Trailer: Same City, New Case, Deadlier Secrets

One Piece Night Returning to Dodger Stadium on July 2nd: Details

X-Men '97, Heartstopper Forever, Bullseye & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Rick and Morty Season 9: Evil Morty's More Dangerous Than Ever Before

X-Men '97 EPs on Gambit's Death & Season 2: Rogue, Apocalypse & More

Delaware Court Sanctions Vince McMahon, Nick Khan in TKO Lawsuit

Jorge R. Gutierrez Responds to AI Backlash: "Cautious as Possible"

The Pitt: Moafi Confirms Season 3 Return; Addresses Noah Wyle Rumors

The Boys: Vought Rising: Kripke Has Us Thinking Multiple Timelines

Ghosts Specials Set "A Couple of Months" After S05 Finale: Pete's Fate

South Park Co-Creator on How Trump Era Makes Doing The Show "Scarier"

VisionQuest Will Largely Focus on Vision-Ultron Relationship: Bettany

The Walking Dead: Dead City Showrunner Teases New Season 3 Faces

Buffy: Marsters Introduces Spike to Social Media (He's Not Impressed)

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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