Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: supergirl

Supergirl: New TV Spots Highlight Kara's Origins And Krem

Warner Bros. has shared two new TV spots for Supergirl. One focuses on Kara's origins, while the other focuses on Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has unveiled two new Supergirl TV spots as the June 2026 release draws closer and marketing ramps up.

One Supergirl spot leans into Kara Zor-El's origins, teasing the emotional setup behind her journey in the film.

The second Supergirl TV spot spotlights Krem of the Yellow Hills, a character who has remained largely under wraps.

With Supergirl nearly in theaters, these new previews offer fresh story beats and could reveal more than some fans want.

We're in the final weeks before Supergirl is released, and that means it's time for a ton of TV spots. So if you're someone who doesn't like to see a ton of footage before you see a movie, and you know Supergirl is a film you want to check out, now might be the time to tap out. There might be another full-length trailer, but overall, if Warner Bros. is going to pull a Companion and spoil one of the big twists in the film, it's in these TV spots. We have two: one is more focused on Kara's origins, and the other focuses on Krem of the Yellow Hills. We haven't seen much of Kren, and we won't hear much about him in the press lead-up to this film, because actor Matthias Schoenaerts is dealing with some legal issues. That's kind of a shame, considering how unknown this character is to the layman, so having the actor run around explaining motivation and whatnot would be helpful.

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List. Release Date

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designers Anna B. Sheppard and Michael Mooney, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, music supervisor Susan Jacobs and composer Claudia Sarne.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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