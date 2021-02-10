Last Two Hours Of Banksy Prints, Lithos and Items At Auction

Our friends at Heritage Auctions has put together a smashing selection of authenticated Banksy prints and lithographs including a Welcome mat. I remember the man now known as Banksy when he used to see self-published comic books at the old UKCAC comic conventions, and never pieced him together as the person responsible for excellent graffiti in and around Soho when I was working as an advertising copywriter in the nineties and noughties. And no I don't have his old comics anymore, or I could pay off the mortgage. Here's a look at the Heritage Online Catalog: 2021 February 10 In Focus: Banksy Special Online Auction #11161.

Golf Sale, 2003

Screenprint on wove paper

13-3/8 x 19 inches (33.8 x 48.3 cm) (sheet)

Ed. 154/750

Numbered in pencil lower right. This lot is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity from Pest Control. Currently at $29,000.

Barcode, 2004

Screenprint in black on wove paper

19-3/4 x 27-1/2 inches (50 x 69.9 cm) (sheet)

Ed. 239/600

Numbered in pencil and stamped along lower edge. Certificate of Authenticity is being issued by Pest Control and will be forwarded to the buyer when received. Currently at $46,000.

Di-Faced Tenner, 10GBP Note, 2005

Offset lithograph in colors on paper

3 x 5-5/8 inches (7.6 x 14.3 cm) (sheet). Currently at $5,750.

Applause, 2006

Screenprint in colors on Rives BFK paper

31-3/4 x 47-1/2 inches (80.6 x 120.7 cm) (sheet)

Ed. 227/500

Numbered in pencil lower left, with publisher's stamp

Published by Pictures on Walls, London. Certificate of Authenticity is being issued by Pest Control and will be forwarded to the buyer when received. Currently at $29,000.

Flag (Silver), 2006

Screenprint in colors on paper

19-5/8 x 27-1/2 inches (49.8 x 69.9 cm)

Ed. 16/1000

Published by Pictures on Walls, London. This lot is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity from Pest Control. Currently at $28,000.

Grannies, 2006

Screenprint in colors on wove paper

22-1/2 x 30-1/8 inches (57.2 x 76.5 cm) (sheet)

Ed. 121/500

Numbered in pencil lower right

Certificate of Authenticity is being issued by Pest Control and will be forwarded to the buyer when received. Currently at $42,000.



Morons (Sepia), 2007

Screenprint in colors on Somerset paper

22 x 30 inches (55.9 x 76.2 cm) (sheet)

Ed. 141/300

Signed, numbered, and dated in pencil along lower edge

Published by Prints On Walls, London This lot is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity from Pest Control. Currently at $55,000.



Stop and Search, 2007

Screenprint in colors on wove paper

30-1/8 x 22-5/8 inches (76.5 x 57.5 cm) (sheet)

Ed. 119/500. Signed and numbered in pencil along lower edge. Certificate of Authenticity is being issued by Pest Control and will be forwarded to the buyer when received. Currently at $82,500.



Welcome Mat, 2019

Life vest fabric on fiber doormat

17 x 24 x 1-1/4 inches (43.2 x 61 x 3.2 cm)

Tag number 1061

Produced by Gross Domestic Product and Love Welcomes, London

This lot is accompanied by the original purchase receipt. Currently at $1700.