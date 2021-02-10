Last Two Hours Of Banksy Prints, Lithos and Items At Auction

Our friends at Heritage Auctions has put together a smashing selection of authenticated Banksy prints and lithographs including a Welcome mat. I remember the man now known as Banksy when he used to see self-published comic books at the old UKCAC comic conventions, and never pieced him together as the person responsible for excellent graffiti in and around Soho when I was working as an advertising copywriter in the nineties and noughties. And no I don't have his old comics anymore, or I could pay off the mortgage. Here's a look at the Heritage Online Catalog: 2021 February 10 In Focus: Banksy Special Online Auction #11161.
Golf Sale, 2003
Screenprint on wove paper
13-3/8 x 19 inches (33.8 x 48.3 cm) (sheet)
Ed. 154/750
Numbered in pencil lower right. This lot is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity from Pest Control. Currently at $29,000.
Barcode, 2004
Screenprint in black on wove paper
19-3/4 x 27-1/2 inches (50 x 69.9 cm) (sheet)
Ed. 239/600
Numbered in pencil and stamped along lower edge. Certificate of Authenticity is being issued by Pest Control and will be forwarded to the buyer when received. Currently at $46,000.
Di-Faced Tenner, 10GBP Note, 2005
Offset lithograph in colors on paper
3 x 5-5/8 inches (7.6 x 14.3 cm) (sheet). Currently at $5,750.
Applause, 2006
Screenprint in colors on Rives BFK paper
31-3/4 x 47-1/2 inches (80.6 x 120.7 cm) (sheet)
Ed. 227/500
Numbered in pencil lower left, with publisher's stamp
Published by Pictures on Walls, London. Certificate of Authenticity is being issued by Pest Control and will be forwarded to the buyer when received. Currently at $29,000.
Flag (Silver), 2006
Screenprint in colors on paper
19-5/8 x 27-1/2 inches (49.8 x 69.9 cm)
Ed. 16/1000
Published by Pictures on Walls, London. This lot is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity from Pest Control. Currently at $28,000.
Grannies, 2006
Screenprint in colors on wove paper
22-1/2 x 30-1/8 inches (57.2 x 76.5 cm) (sheet)
Ed. 121/500
Numbered in pencil lower right
Certificate of Authenticity is being issued by Pest Control and will be forwarded to the buyer when received. Currently at $42,000.
Morons (Sepia), 2007
Screenprint in colors on Somerset paper
22 x 30 inches (55.9 x 76.2 cm) (sheet)
Ed. 141/300
Signed, numbered, and dated in pencil along lower edge
Published by Prints On Walls, London This lot is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity from Pest Control. Currently at $55,000.
Stop and Search, 2007
Screenprint in colors on wove paper
30-1/8 x 22-5/8 inches (76.5 x 57.5 cm) (sheet)
Ed. 119/500. Signed and numbered in pencil along lower edge. Certificate of Authenticity is being issued by Pest Control and will be forwarded to the buyer when received. Currently at $82,500.
Welcome Mat, 2019
Life vest fabric on fiber doormat
17 x 24 x 1-1/4 inches (43.2 x 61 x 3.2 cm)
Tag number 1061
Produced by Gross Domestic Product and Love Welcomes, London
This lot is accompanied by the original purchase receipt. Currently at $1700.