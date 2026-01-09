Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: gotham academy, late

LATE: Six Months Between Gotham Academy: First Year #3 And #4

There will now be six months between the DC Comics publication of Gotham Academy: First Year #3 and Gotham Academy: First Year #4

Article Summary Gotham Academy: First Year #4 faces a nearly six-month delay after issue #3's December release.

Subsequent issues #5 and #6 are also delayed, pushing the series far beyond original DC Comics dates.

Creative team includes Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, Becky Cloonan, and Marco Ferrari.

Minor delays hit other DC titles, but Gotham Academy: First Year experiences the biggest setback.

Gotham Academy: First Year #4 and subsequent issues are getting even later. Its original on-sale date was the 14th of January, then delayed until 4th of February, is now delayed until the 27th of May. That's a four-and-a-half-month delay and almost six months since #3, which came out on the 3rd of December. Then Gotham Academy: First Year #5 was originally for the 4th of February, then delayed until the 6th of May, and is now delayed until the 24th of June, almost five months late. Gotham Academy: First Year #6 is still scheduled for the 29th of July, when the intended solicited date was the 4th of March. But odds are that will be delayed further as well. Any longer and it will be Gotham Academy: Second Year already.

GOTHAM ACADEMY FIRST YEAR #4 (OF 6)

(W) Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, Becky Cloonan (A) Marco Ferrari (CA) Karl Kerschl

BLACKOUTS, BETRAYALS…AND BAT WINGS? Olive's had her share of obstacles since she arrived at Gotham Academy. From the difficulty of young love to dealing with bullies to fighting villains alongside Batman, it has been a lot. But sadly, her troubles have just begun, as a bat-shaped (or more accurately, a Man-Bat-shaped) shadow falls over Gotham Academy. $4.99 2/4/2026

(W) Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, Becky Cloonan (A) Marco Ferrari (CA) Karl Kerschl

SCHOOL IS A NIGHTMARE. LITERALLY. Gotham Academy's first day of school comes with new schedules, new secrets… and a creeping sense that nothing is quite what it seems. For Olive Silverlock, the search for her missing mother takes a turn into forgotten memories, closed doors, and conversations she swears she's already had. But how do you retrace your steps when you don't remember walking? $4.99 5/6/2026

(W) Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, Becky Cloonan (A) Marco Ferrari (CA) Karl Kerschl

SIBLINGS. SIDE QUESTS. SCARECROWS! Olive Silverlock has vanished, and Maps Mizoguchi is ready to roll for rescue. With Kyle in tow–and a not-so-helpful ghost on her heels–Maps must brave the halls, the catacombs, and the shadowy secrets of Gotham Academy. Just a normal Tuesday, really. $4.99 7/29/2026

Other more minor DC delays include DC W.I.P. : Dark Nights: Metal #1 delayed from the 11th to the 18th of February, and Death of Superman: Absolute Edition HC delayed from the 16th of December to the 27th of January….

