Laydeez Do Comics – The 2020 Video Event, Presentations and Awards

The Laydeez Do Comics event happened over the weekend. It was planned as a weekend away in East London, with professional advice for creators on their current projects. However, rather than the physical event, as pictured from last year, it was transformed into an online event instead. One that also included the much-anticipated awards night, from the announced shortlist.

The winner of the Laydeez Do Comics 2020 award, accompanied with a cash grant, was Rima Sabina Aouf for her graphic novel Yugo. which you can see in preview with all the other shortlisted nominees right here.

While the winner of the Rosalind B. Penfold Award was Denise Dorrance with Polar Vortex.

Also on the shortlist were Aislinn Evans with Bad Blood, Nancy Henderson with Looking Through Varifocals and Christine Humphreys for You Are My Daughter.

There were presentations from the shortlisted creators, and comic book publishers and services including Avery Hill, Broken Frontier, Good Comics, Kickstarter, Liminal 11, Myriad Editions and Selfmadehero. Which have all been made available on YouTube – and available to the world. And as we publish, they have only been viewed by a handful of people in this format. Which makes you an early adopter.

The Laydeez Do Comics 2020 Videos: The Awards

The entry presentations:

The Laydeez Do Comics Zine Lounge in three parts

Presentations by publishers and other services.

What Comes Next for Laydeez Do Comics?

Laydeez Do Comics are also starting an online mentoring scheme shortly to run between May and October this year, while their LDC residencies are being pushed back from June/July to the winter months or to when it is safe and appropriate. And they are promising a physical celebration for the award winners at the Free Word Centre and Cartoon Museum in London if/when it is possible to clink glasses and hug.