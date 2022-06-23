Lemire, Sorrentino to Launch Ten Thousand Black Feathers in September

Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino will launch Ten Thousand Black Feathers, a new series in the universe of The Bone Orchard Mythos, a fictional universe about a place where people go to have sex with trees. Described as "a chilling new tale of terror," Ten Thousand Black Feathers is about gamers forced to face an unsettling darkness in real life, blurring the line between video games and reality. As we all know, gamers forced to turn their digital skills into real-life heroism by an unspeakable evil is one of the Five Essential Comic Book Pitches Every Creator Needs If They Want to Land an Image Series About One of the Five Things Image Publishes Series About, along with "gods living in the world of humans," "music as a superpower," "dragon men with insatiable lust," and "the future, but it's bad." So you know this is going to be good!

The press release contains more details:

From the acclaimed creative team behind Gideon Falls, Primordial, and The Passageway comes a new series in the bold and ambitious shared horror universe of The Bone Orchard Mythos—Ten Thousand Black Feathers by Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino. This chilling new tale of terror will land on shelves from Image Comics in September. Trish and Jackie are best friends and avid gamers. But when the line between reality and their fantasy world is blurred by an evil darkness, can they be the heroes of their own story?

Lemire said:

The Passageway introduces readers to the Bone Orchard and now with Ten Thousand Black Feathers we dig in and really start to explore this new universe. This is a story of friendship, coming of age and imagination that is equal parts horrific, mysterious and heart wrenching.

And Sorrentino said:

Ten Thousand Black Feathers will be the second installment of our descent into the Bone Orchard Mythos world and it's a dark mystery that influenced (unfortunately, for the worst) the lives of the two women for more than 20 years. The way the story is laid out—told between present and a mysterious past—gave me the chance to play with styles in a way that will be new to readers of The Passageway. Can't wait for readers to pick up the first issue this September!

The comic is set to hit comic book stores on September 14th, and perhaps the most chilling thing of all is how many variant covers it will have!

Ten Thousand Black Feathers #1 Cover A Sorrentino – Diamond Code JUL220009

Ten Thousand Black Feathers #1 Cover B Ward – Diamond Code JUL220010

Ten Thousand Black Feathers #1 Cover C Simmonds – Diamond Code JUL220011

Ten Thousand Black Feathers #1 Cover D Blank Sketch Cover – Diamond Code JUL220012

Ten Thousand Black Feathers #1 Cover E 1:25 copy incentive by Sorrentino – Diamond Code JUL220013

Ten Thousand Black Feathers #1 Cover F 1:50 copy incentive by Sorrentino – Diamond Code JUL220014

Ten Thousand Black Feathers #1 Cover G 1:100 copy incentive by Del Mundo – Diamond Code JUL220015

