Lex Luthor As The Real Hero Of DC's Superman Comics (Spoilers)

The new Superman comic book from Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell has been carving out a new future for Superman at DC Comics, especially his relationship with Lex Luthor. Luthor seemingly a benign force, albeit it with his own prejudices about Superman's role in the world, forming an uneasy alliance between the pair. And Superman has certainly been busy, as seen in today's Superman #4.

But with Lex Luthor operating from jail, Luthor is keen to highlight everything he has been saving the world from single handedly, that he no longer can. And how Lex Luthor has always been the Man of Tomorrow, The Man of Steel, and he also ave this superheroing thing a go back in his earliest days, as a science-hero of Metropolis, with a full head of hair.

And how Dr Pharm and Mr Graft have been the big bad of the DC Universe for so long, and Superman never even knew they existed…

Is this the way we have to interpret Lex Luthor going forward? Reinterpret his past actions, see his current actions as a complicated man trying to make up for his mistakes, even though in his attitude he has not changed one bit? Will Lex Luthor be the Damian Wayne of the Superman books? Basically… is Lex Luthor the Krakoa of DC Comics? Years and years of machinations, all leading up to this moment? And will anyone be cosplaying as this Lex Luthor come the summer comic book conventions? If so, do please, send me photos, okay? It won't be that long…

SUPERMAN #4 CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

INTRODUCING THE KRYPTONITE KLAW! Superman is vulnerable to Kryptonite, but what happens when other dangerous superhumans are exposed to it? If Superman wants to stop Metropolis's newest enemies, he must uncover Lex Luthor's secret past!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/16/2023