How Superman Will Keep A Watch On Lex Luthor (Spoilers)

So tomorrow's Superman #3 will continue Lex Luthor's attempt to get Superman to believe that they are working on the same side for the betterment of humanity. And after choosing not to leave his prison when he has a chance, and proving invaluable in the fight against Parasite, Superman decides to make a choice.

And gives Lex Luthor something very special. A Superman Signal Watch.

Jimmy Olsen's Signal Watch was created by Otto Binder and Curt Swan in Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen #1 from 1854. Capable of emitting a high-frequency ultra-sonic signal that only Superman can hear, Jimmy was given it to contact superman when his life was in danger, which it always seemed to be. Though he would also use it for more mundane reasons, much to Superman's annoyance.

The watch was done away with after Crisis on Infinite Earths on 1986 and the John Byrne reboot, but returned in 1988's World of Metropolis. This time, Jimmy Olsen himself created the watch. More recently it was created by Superman again. But this is not the first Lex Luthor to get such a device. Superman #149 saw Superman give Lex Luthor a similar watch in an imaginary story, that saw Lex Luthor as Superman's best friend – and betrayer. While the Earth Zero Lex Luthor created a version that would harm Superman. So this is the first time that Superman has given such a watch to Lex Luthor for real. Because there's no way it can go wrong, right?

Or might it be two-way? And give Superman a chance to keep monitoring Lex Luthor?

