Lilo and Stitch #7 Preview: Mischief Magnets on the Loose

Lilo and Stitch #7 hits stores this week, promising another round of adorable chaos. What trouble will our dynamic duo attract this time? Let's find out!

IT'S A NEW DAY – AND A NEW CHANCE FOR ADVENTURE!

It's not that Lilo & Stitch are actively trying to get into trouble – it's just that every time they leave the house, trouble somehow always finds them. Of course, these two mischief magnets do also jump at every opportunity for adventure that presents itself. Because, after all, what could possibly go wrong…?

Find out the entertaining answer in issue #7 of Lilo & Stitch, the latest – and perhaps greatest! – installment in GREG PAK and GIULIA GIACOMINO's acclaimed series, enhanced with captivating covers by NICOLETTA BALDARI, TRISH FORSTNER, EDWIN GALMON, and CRAIG ROUSSEAU!

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

LILO AND STITCH #7

DYNAMITE

JUL240212

JUL240213 – LILO & STITCH #7 CVR B FORSTNER – $4.99

JUL240214 – LILO & STITCH #7 CVR C GALMON – $4.99

JUL240215 – LILO & STITCH #7 CVR D ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED – $4.99

(W) Greg Pak (A) Giulia Giacomino (CA) Nicoletta Baldari

In Shops: 11/27/2024

