Mo.Co Has Officially Opened Up For Anyone To Play

If you've been waiting to play the mobile game Mo.Co, you're in luck, as the invite system is gone and anyone can join the game

Article Summary Mo.Co is now open to everyone—no invite needed to join the monster-hunting action on mobile.

Jump into fast-paced adventures, offering flexible play sessions from quick hunts to deep raids.

Customize your hunter’s look, gear, and fighting style—solo or with friends in open-world battles.

Collect wild gadgets, master strategic combat, and prove yourself in Mo.Co’s monster-filled dungeons.

Mobile developer and publisher Supercell made a big change to their mobile game Mo.Co this week, allowing anyone to jump in and play. Up until now, the game was an invite-only title. That all changed when one of the co-founders released a blog letting players know that it had been done away with, and everyone was now free to join the game. So if you'vbe been waiting to play it, now is your chance!

Mo.Co

We're Mo.Co, a small and nimble monster-hunting startup founded by a group of friends who got into a little bit of a mess… with monsters. We're a solid team, but quickly realized we need a lot of help to take them on. So, join us and take a leap into the unknown. Except this unknown is full of monsters… and dungeons… and things that can slay you almost instantly… but in a fun way! It also provides flexible work hours – hunt on your own time.

Bite-Sozed Adventures: Monster hunting can sometimes take a few minutes or a few hours. The choice is yours while on the job. mo.co offers immediate action & flexible hours for all open-world hunting and dungeon raids.

Monster hunting can sometimes take a few minutes or a few hours. The choice is yours while on the job. mo.co offers immediate action & flexible hours for all open-world hunting and dungeon raids. You Do You: No uniforms here. Customize your character and play style to your liking. Easily swap between different hunting forms: melee, ranged, spells or heal. Hunt and collect different types of outfits to suit your ideal monster-hunting look. Who says you can't hunt and look good at the same time?

No uniforms here. Customize your character and play style to your liking. Easily swap between different hunting forms: melee, ranged, spells or heal. Hunt and collect different types of outfits to suit your ideal monster-hunting look. Who says you can't hunt and look good at the same time? Solo Or Group Hunt: At mo.co, it's up to you. Whether you're a lone wolf or a social butterfly, you decide how to hunt. Go solo, hunt with friends, or maybe adventure with strangers… just get the job done.

At mo.co, it's up to you. Whether you're a lone wolf or a social butterfly, you decide how to hunt. Go solo, hunt with friends, or maybe adventure with strangers… just get the job done. Armed To The Teeth: There are many ways to hunt monsters. Luckily, mo.co offers a variety of endless hunting tools to unlock and upgrade. We're talking tons of Gadgets and some very deadly Weapons, like modified baseball bats, electro-firing gloves, and a staff that spawns deadly googly-eyed chickens. Oh, and a Ride to help carry it all!

There are many ways to hunt monsters. Luckily, mo.co offers a variety of endless hunting tools to unlock and upgrade. We're talking tons of Gadgets and some very deadly Weapons, like modified baseball bats, electro-firing gloves, and a staff that spawns deadly googly-eyed chickens. Oh, and a Ride to help carry it all! Simple Yet Complex: Anyone can become a monster hunter, but few can truly MASTER the art of monster hunting. It may look easy… but don't be fooled, a great deal of strategic thinking, dexterity and dedication is needed for a Hunter to master their craft.

