Seenda Releases New Folding Bluetooth Keyboard With Touchpad

Seenda dropped a brand-new keybaord this week as they showed off the Folding Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad, and it fits in your pocket

Seenda has a brand new keyboard out on the market as they launched their new Folding Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad. This is basically a mini pocket keyboard (that does indeed fit in your pocket), as you can have a quick setup to do work on any device that allows for a Bluetooth connection. It's also quick to charge and is highly responsive to almost any device you can use it on. We would be interested to see how it works with video games on mobile devices. We have more info about it below as its currently selling for about $28.

Seenda Folding Bluetooth Keyboard With Touchpad

Engineered with a tri-fold design, the Seenda Folding Keyboard combines a full keyboard layout with an integrated touchpad featuring high-quality capacitive touch sensor technology and mouse buttons. The touchpad supports gesture control on systems running iOS 13 and above, further expanding its multi-device usability. With its slim folded dimensions of 2 x 9.8 x 15.2cm and a lightweight build, the keyboard fits effortlessly into handbags or pockets, making it ideal for business trips, commuting, or digital nomad lifestyles. Supporting dual Bluetooth channels, the keyboard enables seamless switching between two devices, streamlining workflows and communication across platforms. Its 14 multimedia function keys offer quick-access commands, while the memory function automatically reconnects to the last paired device for hassle-free operation.

A rechargeable 140mAh lithium-ion battery powers the device for up to 24 days on regular use, with a rapid USB-C charging time of under two hours and standby time of up to three months. Durable materials including an aluminum alloy frame and PU leather back provide a refined yet rugged aesthetic, while the magnetic folding mechanism ensures secure portability. Scissor-switch keys offer quiet and responsive typing, ideal for shared spaces like offices, libraries, and coffee shops.Available in multiple color opt ions – black and grey in the UK, and blue, grey, and pink in the US – the Seenda Folding Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad is a stylish, space-saving essential for modern multi-device users seeking reliable typing on the move.

