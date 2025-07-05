Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cosmic Waves, Digerati, Squirrel Knight

Cosmic Waves Announced For Late July Steam Launch

The new brick-breaking game Cosmic Waves has a release date, as we'll see it released on PC via Steam near the end of July

Indie game developer Squirrel Knight and publisher Digerati confirmed that Cosmic Waves will be released for PC later this month. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a new 2.5D brick-breaking title om which you'll use your paddle skills and the different boards to achieve objectives while on a mission to save the universe. We have more info about it here with the trailer as the game is set to be released on Steam on July 28, 2025.

Cosmic Waves

Blast off for a brick-breaker adventure that's out of this world! Cosmic Waves puts an entirely new spin on block destruction – the classic arcade genre made popular by games such as Breakout and Arkanoid. Control a super-powered paddle and emit cosmic force waves to smash blocks, shatter forcefields and destroy machines as you embark on a heroic mission to save the universe!

A new dynamic in ball control: Utilise up to four energy towers and release force waves capable of changing a ball's momentum, trajectory, and power

Boost your brick-breaking with a range of special weapons, and use unlockable gadgets to further enhance paddle capabilities

Join a duo of heroic wolves and their robot sidekick as they travel through space and face animal antagonists in a light-hearted adventure

Collect resources extracted from broken blocks or destroyed enemies and use them to increase weapon power, tower range, paddle durability and much more

Dynamic levels include a variety of different objects – switches, gun turrets, forcefields and more can all be targeted (sometimes with explosive results!)

Completing a level is just the start! You'll need to smash the target criteria if you want to get maximum points and earn an S-Rank

Enjoy an original soundtrack by Module – the award-winning composer behind the music for iconic brick-breaker, Shatter

