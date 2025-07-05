Posted in: Counter-Strike 2, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Global Domination Entertainment, Global Domination: Invasion

Counter-Strike 2 Tournament Global Domination: Invasion Announced

Global Domination: Invasion is an all-new Counter-Strike 2 tournament taking place later this month, with a small cash prize on the line

Article Summary Global Domination: Invasion announces a free-entry Counter-Strike 2 tournament for North American teams.

The online event runs July 24-27, featuring 32 teams battling for a $2,500 prize pool and VRS points.

Top prizes include $1,250 for first place, with a larger $5,000 prize pool planned for the next Outbreak round.

Powered by Ultimate Gaming Competition, registration is open now on the official Global Domination: Invasion site.

Global Domination Entertainment announced this week that they will be hosting their first esports tournament, as they revealed Global Domination: Invasion.This will be a Counter-Strike 2 "Outbreak" Tournament, set to run from July 24-27 for 32 North American teams. It appears this will be an all-online tournament as they've revealed no location for the finals, as they are working with trusted esports voices within the community, such as Fragadelphia. We have more info and details for you below as they are currently registering teams on the tournament's website.

Global Domination: Invasion

Global Domination Entertainment has built out this new "Outbreak" tournament structure, focused first on North America. With 32 teams competing for VRS points and glory, the tournament is free to enter for all players, making it accessible for all Counter-Strike 2 players to join. Players are invited to register today on the Global Domination: Invasion website to participate in the July Outbreak tournament and lock in their spot for a chance to win their share of the $2,500 prize pool.

July Outbreak Tournament Prize Pool

First Round: 1st Place – $1,250 2nd Place – $750 3rd Place – $500



Plans for a Second Round "Outbreak" tournament are in the works for later this summer, with the prize pool increasing to $5,000. Follow @GDInvasion for updates and status on tournament progress. This announcement follows the company's recent update regarding the restructuring of its large-scale Global Domination Invasion (GDI) Tournament, originally planned for August. As part of this shift, the global tournament has been rescheduled for 2026.

Global Domination: Invasion is powered by Ultimate Gaming Competition (UGC), a leader in the esports space that has powered hundreds of thousands of competitive gamers and partnered with some of the biggest names in the industry. Their digital ecosystem reaches over five million unique viewers, making them a force in content and competition alike.

