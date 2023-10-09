Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Giulia Giacomino, greg pak, Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch Gets a New Comic by Greg Pak & Giulia Giacomino in 2024

Greg Pak and Giulia Giacomino will be creating a new Lilo & Stitch comic book series together, from Dynamite Entertainment.

Lilo & Stitch was released by Disney in 2002. From 2002 to 2006, Disney Adventures released a number of comic strip tie-ins to the franchise, including prequel comics set before the original film, which included the first appearances of later major character Experiment 625/Reuben, as well as comics set during the film, the TV series Lilo & Stitch: The Series, the sequel Stitch Has a Glitch, and Leroy & Stitch. On March 7, 2006, Disney Press published a collection of Lilo & Stitch comic strips that were originally published from 2002 to 2005 as Comic Zone, Volume 1: Disney's Lilo & Stitch.

In 2002, Kodansha published a Stitch & the Samurai manga by Hiroto Wada, known in Japan as Tono & Stitch in Japan, and published in English in 2021 by Toykopop. In this reality, Stitch crash-landed in Japan during the Sengoku period and gets taken in by a warlord named Meison Yamato.

And now it is time for a traditional American publisher to have a go, in 2024, with Dynamite Entertainment. Greg Pak and Giulia Giacomino will be creating a new Lilo & Stitch comic book series together, with covers from David Nakayama, Joshua Middleton, Jennifer L. Meyer and Craig Rousseau's negative space.

"Following the events of the iconic 2002 animated film, the alien Stitch has found his place in Hawaii with his 'ohana, which includes his best friend Lilo, Lilo's older sister Nani, Nani's boyfriend David, the aliens Dr. Jumba and Agent Pleakley, and social worker Cobra Bubbles. With the support of this extended found family, Lilo and Stitch are learning to somewhat moderate their sometimes destructive impulses with a new sense of responsibility. They all get to enjoy the beautiful sights, sounds, and tastes of Hawaii — and the waves! "That is, until a new threat comes hunting for everyone's favorite, fuzzy blue boy — mysterious giant robots seeking samples of Stitch's own DNA for their own nefarious purposes! In a brand new journey that will take readers across the world, will Stitch be able to protect his home and loved ones? And how can he ever be reunited with his 'ohana if his presence always seems to endanger them?

"The Lilo & Stitch movie blew me away back in the day with its gorgeous, organic animation and its hugely fun sci-fi elements," said writer Greg Pak. "But above all else, I loved its focus on the everyday struggles of an incredibly relatable family on the edge and a little girl and a little monster who somehow manage to save each other. It's a thrill to have the chance to work on this new series with this tremendous team." "Writer Greg Pak is acclaimed for his work in comics and beyond with major contributions to Star Wars and Darth Vader comics. His tenure writing the Incredible Hulk is among the most cherished on the character and has inspired elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the film Thor: Ragnarok. He's also written extensively for X-Men, Superman, Batman, and others. His independent comic book series Mech Cadet Yu, co-created with artist Takeshi Miyazawa, has been adapted into the Mech Cadets animated series from Netflix.

"He's joined by rising artist Giulia Giacomino in her major interior art debut, handling both line art and colors, and hailing from superstar Mirka Andolfo's Arancia Studio. Eagle-eyed readers of Dynamite's Disney titles may recognize her name from coloring contributions to Gargoyles. The creative team is anxious for fans to be introduced again to the wonderfully cute and kinetic Stitch — who they promise will not actually jump off the page, for better or worse!" "The kickoff to this historic first ever Lilo & Stitch comic series features covers from four incredible artists. David Nakayama has been stamping his mark with his clean and expressive style on many Dynamite Disney titles, and he delivers an incredible surf's up scene of the titular duo. Superstar Joshua Middleton depicts a quieter moment of embrace back on the beach. Jennifer L. Meyer's ethereal, dream-like style showcases the beautiful landscapes of Hawaii and Stitch's rocking guitar skills. Last but not least, Craig Rousseau contributes a cool color bleed cover."

