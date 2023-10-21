Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, NYCC | Tagged: Darcy Van Poelgeest, ian bertram, little bird, Lotus Land

Little Bird Reunion of Darcy Van Poelgeest & Ian Bertram on Lotus Land

Little Bird in 2019 was an impressive debut from award-winning filmmaker Darcy Van Poelgeest and Angoulême-nominated artist Ian Bertram.

When Little Bird debuted in 2019, it was a breakout smash hit for Image Comics and an impressive creator-owned debut from award-winning filmmaker Darcy Van Poelgeest and Angoulême-nominated artist Ian Bertram. Not only did the series launch well for Image, but went on to sell out multiple times with the first issue needing four printings to keep up with demand and the rest of the series bucking industry attrition trends. Critics loved it as well, with the series being nominated for a Harvey Award and winning an Eisner Award.

A follow-up series was announced in 2020 by the creative duo, Precious Metal, with an original release date of 2021… but then the pandemic happened and the follow-up series was delayed. And since it looks like we'll have to wait until at least 2024 for Precious Metal, it won't be Image that releases Van Poelgeest's second creator-owned series… it will be Boom Studios.

Next month, Van Poelgeest is teaming with Stranger Things and Nightwing artist Caio Filipe to launch Lotus Land, a new series that reads to me like Old Dog meets Tokyo Ghost. Or Blade Runner meets The Mandalorian if you like. Set in Van Poelgeest's hometown of Vancouver in a future where a new technology called the "Keeper Program" makes real-world miracles possible. But an attack on the mysterious program threatens the lives of everyone tied to it; retired detective Bennie Strikman is called out to investigate one last case. Like Little Bird, this series promises heady sci-fi, ambitious world-building, and a new art star in the making.

And that's not the only similarity between Little Bird and Lotus Land because Van Poelgeest brought co-creator Bertram along to illustrate the 1-in-25 retailer incentive cover, which is already being listed for presale on eBay at more than double ratio . This marks the first time the creative duo has reunited since Little Bird, so this has all the hallmarks of a chase item for collectors.

As we pointed out recently, Boom has been on a sell-out streak despite making all of their new launch titles returnable for retailers. Rare Flavours by Ram V and Felipe Andrade, which, like Lotus Land, is a follow-up series to the breakout hit The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr, has already gone to a third printing, and from what I'm hearing, the second printing was allocated around 20% due to inventory shortages at Diamond. Will Lotus Land follow a similar path?

Retailers and readers still have time to avoid this fate by securing their copies of Lotus Land #1 ahead of FOC this coming Monday, October 23rd.

LOTUS LAND #1 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV BERTRAM

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230023

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A) Caio Filipe (CA) Ian Bertram

In a Vancouver of the future painted with ultramodern decay, a groundbreaking advancement in technology promises an end to entropy itself. But when an attack on this mysterious "Keeper Program" threatens the lives of everyone tied to it, retired Police Detective Bennie Strikman is called to investigate one last case. Eisner-winning and Harvey-nominated writer and director Darcy Van Poelgeest (Little Bird) is joined by rising star artist Caio Filipe (Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins) for this timely and thought-provoking look into the human condition, set in a dystopia that's as grounded as it is metaphysical.In Shops: Nov 15, 2023 SRP: $4.99

