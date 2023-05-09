Liv Hamilton Puts Their Best Foot Forward After Working in Comic Shop Best Foot Forward! is the debut YA graphic novel by Liv Hamilton to be published by IDW Publishing, currently for 2026.

Best Foot Forward! is the debut YA graphic novel by Liv Hamilton. "After simultaneously coming out and confessing her feelings to her childhood best friend, wallflower band geek Lacey Hanley is left picking up the pieces of a broken friendship just in time for the start of the new marching season." Olivia "Liv" Hamilton is a Denver-based non-binary illustrator and comics artist, originally from Austin, Texas. They graduated with a BFA in Sequential Art from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2021, and have since been featured in the anthology Memento Mori: Death and New Beginnings. Hamilton discovered a passion for musical performance during their school marching band days, and continues to incorporate that love into their work. They also worked as a comic store clerk in Neighbourhood Comics in Savannah, Georgia from 2021 to 2022, and currently works at the City Of Westminster Public Library, in Westminster, Colorado.

Megan Brown who was Editor, Originals at IDW until last month when she was laid off, acquired world rights to Best Foot Forward! as one of her last projects at the publisher. I's fate has not been confirmed but it is still expected to be published for the autumn of 2026. It was sold without an agent and Liv Hamilton is currently seeking representation, and continuing to develop graphic novel pitches for middle-grade, YA, and New Adult genres.

An editor and writer with five years of experience in both monthly comics and original graphic novels, Megan Brown has previously edited licensed titles including My Little Pony, Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, and Star Trek. She most recently helped spearhead IDW Publishing's original initiative, acquiring over ten new graphic novels in the YA and MG space. She has also written for various IDW comics. You can find more of her work and her contact info at megancolleenbrown.com , or @megan_mb on Twitter.