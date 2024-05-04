Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: G FUEL

G Fuel Releases Brand-New Energy + Protein Formula

G Fuel has decided to make more products for workout buffs, as they have made their own Energy + Protein formulas, out now.

Choose from three tasty flavors: Chocolate, Cafe Mocha, French Vanilla Latte.

Packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and 140 mg of caffeine per serving.

A versatile drink mix designed for energy and protein intake without the crash.

G Fuel have stepped into a new realm with their energy drinks as the team has created a new Energy + Protein formula for sale right now. The company has basically decided to help those who love protein powders by giving them an option with their energy mix, which is found in three different flavors that you mix and shake the same as you would their other products. As you can see, you can choose between Chocolate, Cafe Mocha, and French Vanilla Latte. We have more details about the release below.

G Fuel Energy + Protein

Energy + Protein is packed with essential vitamins and antioxidants to support health. The 140 mg of caffeine is sourced from premium coffee plants and enriched with carefully selected coffee beans and cocoa powder, helping consumers boost energy, increase alertness, and positively impact reaction time. G Fuel's launch of an original protein-packed product line marks a new chapter in the company's history as it strategically expands into new markets.

Given the increasing consumer demand for functional beverages, G Fuel Energy + Protein solidifies the company's position as a versatile brand at the intersection of performance and taste. As a substitute for water, and an increased protein intake, the powder formula can easily be mixed with your preferred milk choice. Whether served as a morning coffee substitute, a midday pick-me-up, or the ideal burst of energy before exercise, G Fuel Energy + Protein is a convenient and effective choice for maximizing energy needs throughout the day without the typical crash.

"When I joined G Fuel, building a culture of innovation was at the top of my priority list, so we're all very excited about reaching this important milestone," said Bryan Crowley, G Fuel CEO. "Energy + Protein is a two-in-one game changer for our fans that combines our signature Energy Formula with the power of protein in one delicious drink. One serving of G Fuel Energy + Protein is an excellent way to activate your metabolism for the day. The combination of caffeine from coffee and premium whey protein is a potent way to initiate thermogenesis, effectively turning up your metabolic engine to burn more calories. Plus, protein in the morning has been shown to promote satiety (absence of hunger), have minimal effect on blood sugar and improve cognitive functions such as attention and memory."

