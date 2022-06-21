Warren Ellis Will Return To Writing Comics Next Year

In June 2020, the website SoManyOfUs.com collected and collated dozens of accusations of grooming young women by the comic book writer Warren Ellis over the past two decades. Further coverage saw them record, even more, over a hundred. In the wake of this news, and despite the site stating they did not want Warren to be "cancelled" but to learn, a number of projects (but not all) dropped Ellis as a contributor, or he pulled out. In February 2022, Warren Ellis relaunched his Orbital Operations newsletter, from a new provider, Button Down in which he linked to the So Many Of Us update and website.

Warren Ellis' Orbital Operations newsletter has continued since, recording observations, memories, reviews and recommendations. This week, Warren Ellis laid out some of his plans for the future in a muted fashion. He wrote;

Tuesday; Some weeks ago, an old friend and I put together something I'm still referring to as "the mad idea." A few weeks back, a previous colleague came on board with it. Late Tuesday evening, we did a long Zoom call with another old comrade, and they came on board too. So it looks like we're actually going to attempt this thing… Friday: broke ground on a two-part comics story that is set to see print next year. It is ridiculously difficult and right now I kind of hate Past Me for agreeing to it. Tricky structure… Late that night, I got word that things have come together and we're going ahead with said mad idea. I poured myself a chilled glass of the lemon vodka I made the other week, with ice and a touch of vanilla syrup, sat down and said to myself: "well, sh-t." Things will happen fast now. Go time. Saturday: landing the full outline for a graphic novella. Which is kind of a relief, as I've been living with this thing for a couple of months. Graphic novellas have limited page counts. No space for f-ck-ups. I wanted to balance this one finely in the outline before going to script.

Edits our own. The last new comic book by Ellis that saw publication was the final issue of Batman's Grave back in November 2020. It appears his next comic book work will now be in 2023, and more than one.