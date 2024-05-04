Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, criminal minds: evolution, doctor who, Night Court, pretty little liars: summer school, skeleton crew, the boys, twin peaks, what we do in the shadows

The Boys, Night Court, Twin Peaks, PLL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Twin Peaks, Skeleton Crew, Night Court, Doctor Who, Criminal Minds: Evolution, WWDITS, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's The Boys, Mark Hamill/President Joe Biden, Twin Peaks/David Lynch, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, Button Man, NBC's Night Court, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Netflix's Emily In Paris, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, I've Become A True Villainess, BBC's Gavin and Stacey, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Boys, Mark Hamill/President Joe Biden, Twin Peaks/David Lynch, Skeleton Crew, Night Court, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Doctor Who, Criminal Minds: Evolution, What We Do in the Shadows & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 4, 2024:

The Boys S04 Trailer: Wrathful Gods, Supes Virus & Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Bestows Jedi Name Upon President Joe Biden

Twin Peaks Season 4? David Lynch "Has More Ideas for Another Season"

Dark Side of the Ring S05 Promo: Vince McMahon, WCW & "Black Saturday"

Yellowstone S05: Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan Still Haven't Spoken

Skeleton Crew: Disney+ Eyeing Christmas Season Series Debut: Watts

Button Man: "The Fall Guy" Team Eyes John Wagner Graphic Novel Adapt

Night Court Returning to NBC for 18-Episode Season 3: Report

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School: Max Drops Massive Image Gallery

Doctor Who: Disney+ Teaser; Gatwa & Gibson in NYC; Gatwa's Message

Criminal Minds: Evolution Returns June 6th: Images, Overview & More

Emily In Paris Season 4 Parts 1 & 2 Set For August/September (VIDEO)

What We Do in the Shadows: Guillén Shares Touching Final Day Video

I've Become A True Villainess Webcomic Getting Audio Drama Adaptation

Gavin and Stacey Final Ep Set for Christmas Day: Corden, Jones Confirm

Star Trek: Discovery S05E06 Review: Generic Prime Directive Slog

Alligator Loki MIA, Cobra Kai, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!