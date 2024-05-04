Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe backlash

WWE Backlash Preview: Most Incredible Premium Live Event of All Time?

Forget Double or Nothing! 🙄 WWE Backlash will be the greatest PLE in wrestling history! 🤯 Tune in or hate wrestling! 😤 Special start time: 1pm ET/10am PT! 📺

Auughh man! Tony Khan must be cheesed off right now because there's no way Double or Nothing can't hold a candle to WWE Backlash this year! 😤😤😤 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan would think differently. 😠

Tony Khan Attempts to Use Timezones to Sabotage WWE Backlash?!

WWE Backlash emanates from the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France today, putting to shame Tony Khan's cheap attempts to hold European events like All In at Wembley Stadium. 🙄 In case you haven't heard, despite Tony Khan hoping people will be too confused by time zones to tune in, WWE Backlash will have a special start time in North America, streaming live, Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else. 📺

Now let's break down this epic card that will undoubtedly be the most stupendous event in sports entertainment history! 🤯

WWE Backlash Full Card Preview

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles

Cody Rhodes achieved his destiny at WrestleMania, conquering Roman Reigns to become Undisputed WWE Champion. 🏆 Now he faces his first challenge in AJ Styles. 😮 The American Nightmare vs. The Phenomenal One for the richest prize in the game? Take The Chadster's money now! 💸💸💸 This will be a clash for the ages that Double or Nothing's main event could hope to touch. 💪

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso

Damian Priest shocked the world when he cashed in Money in the Bank on a fallen Drew McIntyre, but can he cement his reign against Main Event Jey Uso? 🤔 Expect an all-out war between two of WWE's brightest stars that will have you on the edge of your seat, something Tony Khan knows nothing about: good booking. 😏

WWE Women's Champion Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton (Triple Threat Match)

2023 has been the year of Bayley, who regained championship gold at the Show of Shows. 👑 But will her reign be short-lived in this chaotic triple threat against rising star Tiffany Stratton and returning fan favorite Naomi? 😲 One thing's for sure – it'll blow away anything on the Double or Nothing card! 🔥🔥🔥

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens team up to take on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in a battle for the ages! 👊 Auughh man, this is going to be epic! The Viper and The Prizefighter against The Enforcer and MFT? 🐍💵🔒💪 This is the kind of dream match Tony Khan wishes he could book. 😂😂😂

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

The Kabuki Warriors have been running roughshod over the women's tag division, but Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are here to put an end to their reign of terror! 😤 The EST of WWE and That Bitch combine forces to dethrone Asuka and Kairi Sane? 😱 Forget Double or Nothing, this is the women's tag title match of the year! 👭🏆

How to Watch WWE Backlash

The Chadster is telling you, if you're a true wrestling fan, you absolutely cannot miss WWE Backlash today. 📅 Choosing to watch Double or Nothing over this would be a slap in the face to the entire history of this great sport that WWE built. 😡😡😡 Don't be a fool – tune in to WWE Backlash at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and witness the greatest wrestling event this sport has ever seen and the best thing to ever happen in France! 🎉🎉🎉

