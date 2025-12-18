Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: justice league unlimited, lobo

Lobo And Lex Luthor To Join Justice League Unlimited In 2026?

Lobo And Lex Luthor To Join Justice League Unlimited in 2026 from DC Comics... and maybe Starro as well?

In March 2026, spinning out of DC 's K.O., Justice League Unlimited get a new membership drive. And with Superman missing, it seems that we may have a new Justice League made up of Batman, Flash, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter and Aquuaman… and then also Harley Quinn, Plastic Man, Red Tornado… and then also Lobo, King Shark, Lex Luthor and Starro? And maybe Vixen, Metamorpho, Booster Gold and Blue Beetle. It all depends on what you read into the covers…

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #17

Written by MARK WAID

Art by CLAYTON HENRY

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO, BRIAN BOLLAND, KEVIN WADA, and STEPHEN BYRNE

Corner Box variant by DAN MORA

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/25/26

In the aftermath of DC K.O., the Justice League has to work even harder to protect mankind—and that means it's time for new blood to face new challenges! Who will join Wonder Woman and Batman to lead the new JLU?

Here are the solicits leading up to it as well.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #14 (DC K.O.)

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE FALL OF MR. TERRIFIC! As the time-displaced heroes fight for their lives against the towering might of the demonic neron, Mr. Terrific descends into the cold vacuum of space! But this time it's by his own design…can Michael Holt team with the rogue agent behind Justice League Red to purge all emotion and coldly calculate the fate of humanity? Grab the tissues, everybody–this issue's about to break some hearts! $3.99 12/24/2025

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

THE FALL OF MR. TERRIFIC! The plot Neron set in motion is revealed at last–and the consequences will spell the end of heroism on planet Earth! As powered-up villains ravage what's left of the planet, the Terrific Ten is whittled down to a handful of survivors who can't possibly withstand the fires of Hell! $3.99 1/28/2026

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

MR. TERRIFIC IN HELL! As the Earth's mass evacuation continues, in order to save millions, Mr. Terrific and (what's left of) his Terrific Ten must march through Hell to confront its ultimate ruler, Neron–and expose the traitor in their midst! $3.99 2/25/2026

