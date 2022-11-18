Local Man & Draculina On Cover Of Next Week's Previews

The December edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue arrives in comic shops and digitally on November 23rd and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning February 2023.

The front cover sees a disgraced former super-hero who returns to his Midwest home town and is drawn into a local murder mystery in Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs' Local Man, a mixture of modern crime comic and 90s Image Comics tribute. The back cover sees Vampirella's sister Draculina's unwilling family reunion with mother and sister in Christopher Priest and Michael Sta.'s Draculina: Blood Simple from Dynamite Entertainment. The catalogue spine shows off Jean-Claude Van Damme, the Muscles from Brussels, action figure collection with Dynamite Select Toys' JCVD: Jean-Claude Van Damme Action Figure. And the order form will feature WhatNot Publishing relaunching Heavy Metal Volume 2 #1 with five covers, including covers from Kim Jung Gi, Peach Momoko, and an homage cover to the original Heavy Metal #1..

The December PREVIEWS Includes:

Free Comic Book Day: Free Comic Book Day, the annual celebration of comics and comic culture, returns on May 6, 2023, and the December PREVIEWS features both the Gold and Silver Sponsor books available that day as well as Laura Braga's 2023 Commemorative Artist T-Shirt and Poster.

Gems of the Month: Decenbers's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include:

· BOOM! Studios' Harrower #1

· Dark Horse Comics' Blue Book #1 and Where Monsters Lie #1

· Dynamite Entertainment's Barbarella: The Center Cannot Hold #1, Draculina: Blood Simple #1, and Gargoyles #1 Facsimile Edition

· Image Comics' Local Man #1 (DEC220084) and Torrent #1

· Marvel Comics' Storm and the Brotherhood of Mutants #1

Deluxe Publishers: Among the Featured items for the Deluxe Publishers this month:

· ABLAZE Publishing' Witch of Mine Volume 1

· AfterShock Comics' Bram Stoker Monster Hunter #1

· Frank Miller Presents' Frank Miller's Pandora #2

· Titan Comics' Moriarty: Clockwork Empire #1