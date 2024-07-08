Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics, clark kent, gail simone

Lois Lane Finally Acts On Clark Kent's Conflict Of Interest (Spoilers)

Lois Lane finally acts on Clark Kent's massive conflict of interest when writing about Superman (Action Comics #1067 Spoilers)

Article Summary Lois Lane takes ethical action, banning Clark Kent from Superman stories.

Clark Kent's long-standing conflict of interest in reporting is tackled.

Action Comics #1067 sees Superman fight for Earth against alien challengers.

Rainbow Rowell debuts at DC, spotlighting Lois Lane's narrative.

Clark Kent is a top class reporter for the Daily Planet. He is also best known for writing stories about Superman. Spoilers… Clark Kent is Superman. And he has never seen the conflict about writing about his own actions using a pseudonym. That kind of action gets you barred from journalism, or any kind of reporting. If I wrote a comic book and then wrote an article saying how wonderful it was, I would be shunned, shamed, fired or have to change my name to Mark Millar. So how does Superman get away with it? Well, he's Superman, you might not want to argue with him. He eats guns after all. And he probably has super-ethics powers that make it all okay.

Delicious with some sriracha dipping sauce, really brings out the metallic aftertaste. But in this week's Action Comics #1067, Lois Lane goes where no Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Planet has gone before.

And bans Clark Kent from writing about Superman. She may call it an ethical no-brainer, but this situation has been going on for some time without pushback from Lois Lane. Indeed, as the wife of Superman, before everyone including Perry White knew he was Clark Kent, she constantly reported on Superman without recusing herself over the exact same conflict of interest. I suppose Lois is legion, she contains multitudes…

ACTION COMICS #1067

(W) Gail Simone, Rainbow Rowell (A) Eddy Barrows, Cian Tormey (CA) Eddy Barrows, Danny Miki

SUPERMAN AND THE CHALLENGE FROM THE STARS! SUPERMAN FIGHTS FOR TWO WORLDS! When a massively powerful alien race makes EARTH their ARENA, Superman must stand ALONE against impossible challenges that threaten locations all around the world AND the lives of those he loves! A not-to-be-missed EPIC tale of Superman's STRENGTH, WIT, and RESOURCEFULNESS in an early stage of his public career! Plus, New York Times bestselling author RAINBOW ROWELL makes her DC debut and takes on the most powerful woman in Superman's life…LOIS LANE! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/10/2024

