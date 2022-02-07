Loki 2099 & Winter Soldier 2099 In Spider-Man 2099 Event For May 2023

Spider-Man 2099 returns for the 30th anniversary of the original 2099 event, including Loki 2099, Winter Solider 2099, Ghost Rider 2099, X-Men 2099, and Avengers 2099 for Spider-Man 2099: Exodus. You know, in 2099, Marvel will probably actually still be around, and they'll have to figure out just what they are going to do… here's the PR. Spider-Man 2099 will be a part of the Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse movie out in October, for which this will have been collected in trade paperback for the bookstores just in time…

Beginning in May's SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS – ALPHA #1, this all-new limited series will be written by Steve Orlando and brought to life by an all-star lineup of artists from throughout Marvel comics including Paul Fry, David Wachter, Marco Castiello, Ze Carlos, Alessandro Mircola, and Kim Jacinto. The story will kick off when a Celestial falls to Earth, bringing a glimmer of hope to this broken world. Sensing a chance for real change, fan-favorite hero Spider-Man 2099 will undertake a journey that will bring him into contact with all corners of the Marvel Universe from Asgard to mutantkind! Each issue will shift focus to a new character or team, debuting exciting new characters along the way such as 2099 Winter Soldier, a new version of 2099 Loki, and new members of the 2099 X-Men. Recontextualizing the core elements of the 2099 mythos, Spider-Man's quest for a better tomorrow will be a perfect entry point for 2099 newcomers and an essential chapter for those who have enjoyed past 2099 adventures! After fighting battles across the timestream, Miguel O'Hara is at last back defending his present and the world's future! For Spider-Man 2099, the only thing constant about life in Nueva York is change. So when a cataclysmic crash creates a new Garden of Eden in what was once the American Wastelands, Spider-Man knows exactly what the next atrocity will be. Watch as the mysterious group known as The Cabal plans to set society ablaze and find out which Marvel villain is leading them in SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS – ALPHA #1!

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS – ALPHA #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by PAUL FRY

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 5/4 Then in SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #1, meet the Winter Solider of 2099 aka Winter Soldier 13! It's not just The Cabal who is hungry to control the Garden. Salvaged from the black market as a child, the Winter Soldier — raised on mad science — is bent on vengeance and rebirth. What power will she find in the Garden and how will she use it?

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #1

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by DAVE WACHTER

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 5/11

Also coming in May, witness Loki 2099 in SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #2! The Prince of Lies, last survivor of Asgard's Ragnarok, sponsored by ALCHEMAX's Aesir program — is now the Prince of Outcasts. While The Cabal preys upon society's dregs, Loki schemes to resurrect Asgard on his own terms. But when Loki's involved, can mischief be far behind? What's the secret of Loki's last trick, and how does it affect the future of Asgard and Midgard alike?

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #2

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by MARCO CASTIELLO

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 5/18 "Roving the spinner-racks and trading cards of the early 1990s, the world of 2099 was my first future dystopia, its neon haunted visions of Marvel's future close to my heart. And at the forefront of that future, fighting as anyone with his name always has, for the everyday folks of the future? Miguel O'Hara. Spider-Man 2099. So here, decades later, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of 2099 is a dream come true! And there was never any question who'd be the face of this celebration…your friendly, futuristic Spider-Man!" Orlando said. "And for Miguel, this fight is bigger than ever, since it's his first time going toe to toe with one of Spider-Man's greatest villains. Let's make history together in SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS — and lead the people of 2099 into a new tomorrow!"