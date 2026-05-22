Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mcm, midnight, newlitg

MCM London Comic Con Past Midnight In The Daily LITG, 22nd May, 2026

I am on my way to London MCM Comic Con with four hours sleep. Why? Well, this is why... take pity on me today, please.

Article Summary MCM London Comic Con begins with a late-night creator pub meet, packed with comics names heading into the weekend.

A standout MCM London Comic Con moment: Richard Morgan realizes he has been talking art with Tula Lotay.

Daily LITG charts Bleeding Cool’s biggest stories, led by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte’s Midnight.

MCM London Comic Con coverage sits alongside LITG lookbacks, top links, industry gossip, and comics birthdays.

I am on my way to London MCM Comic Con with four hours sleep. Why? Well, this is why… the now-traditional pre-MCM pub meet of the great and the good saw the likes of Ethan Sacks, Becky Cloonan, Simon Birks, Rian Hughes, Josh Spiller, Neil Gibson, David Baillie, Dave Elliott, Shannon Live, Chris Geary, Caspar Wijngaard, Lee Garbett, Ethan Sacks, Declan Shalvey and many more pop by the pub on the Elizabeth Line on the way to the show. In Ethan Sacks' case, literally, with luggage in tow from Heathrow. Same with Lisa Wood, and I was present for that most delightful of moments when Richard Morgan was chatting about his painted Blam And Glam comics work to a very receptive Lisa, with my interjection that of course Richard would know Lisa's work under the name Tula Lotay. Never have I seen such sudden admiration, fear and delight break out across one man's face as he realised he has been exchanging tips for the last half hour with an artistic idol… it was glorious.

Jonathan Hickman At Midnight was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Midnight and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Moon Is Following Us misprint

LITG two years ago, Jonathan Hickman And Greg Capullo On Wolverine

LITG three years ago, Bosch Universe

LITG four years ago, A Sandman Shandy

LITG five years ago – Nightwing On The Couch

LITG six years ago – Rick, Morty, Funko, Paul Giamatti

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Oh, and Paul Giamatti. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Eric Kirsammer, owner at Quimby's Bookstore

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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