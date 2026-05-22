Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mcm, midnight, newlitg
MCM London Comic Con Past Midnight In The Daily LITG, 22nd May, 2026
I am on my way to London MCM Comic Con with four hours sleep. Why? Well, this is why... take pity on me today, please.
Article Summary
- MCM London Comic Con begins with a late-night creator pub meet, packed with comics names heading into the weekend.
- A standout MCM London Comic Con moment: Richard Morgan realizes he has been talking art with Tula Lotay.
- Daily LITG charts Bleeding Cool’s biggest stories, led by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte’s Midnight.
- MCM London Comic Con coverage sits alongside LITG lookbacks, top links, industry gossip, and comics birthdays.
I am on my way to London MCM Comic Con with four hours sleep. Why? Well, this is why… the now-traditional pre-MCM pub meet of the great and the good saw the likes of Ethan Sacks, Becky Cloonan, Simon Birks, Rian Hughes, Josh Spiller, Neil Gibson, David Baillie, Dave Elliott, Shannon Live, Chris Geary, Caspar Wijngaard, Lee Garbett, Ethan Sacks, Declan Shalvey and many more pop by the pub on the Elizabeth Line on the way to the show. In Ethan Sacks' case, literally, with luggage in tow from Heathrow. Same with Lisa Wood, and I was present for that most delightful of moments when Richard Morgan was chatting about his painted Blam And Glam comics work to a very receptive Lisa, with my interjection that of course Richard would know Lisa's work under the name Tula Lotay. Never have I seen such sudden admiration, fear and delight break out across one man's face as he realised he has been exchanging tips for the last half hour with an artistic idol… it was glorious.
Jonathan Hickman At Midnight was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Midnight and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Who's In Jonathan Hickman And Matteo Della Fonte's Midnight: X-Men #1?
- Critical Role Set to Usher In Age of Umbra: Sallowlands This July
- Bleeding Cool Presents: IDW Full August 2026 Solicits & Solicitations
- Marvel Comics Full August 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- Joe Kelly & Pepe Larraz Will Continue Amazing Spider-Man After #1000
- Geoff Johns Will Buy Back Unsold Copies Of The Trillion Dollar Kid #1
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Oni Press' Full August 2026 Solicitations
- Absolute Superman #20 And Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 Will Be Late
- Marvel To Publish Indiana Jones Comics By Walt Simonson And John Byrne
- What If Harry Potter Grew Up And Was Written Better? Black Tower…
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Dark Horse Closes Its Comic Store Chain, Things From Another World
- Shift By Jonathan Hickman And Mike del Mundo From Dark Horse Comics
- Kyle Baker Asks What Did Japan Do In War Of The Worlds? Godzilla!
- What If Harry Potter Grew Up And Was Written Better? Black Tower…
- Who's In Jonathan Hickman And Matteo Della Fonte's Midnight: X-Men #1
- Parker Robbins, The Hood, Gets His Marvel Rivals Origin In August 2026
- Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson & Michael Avon Oeming's Ghost Of A Ghost
- MCM London Comic Con Starts Tomorrow… Or Tonight
- Bad Seeds and Omega Energy in The Daily LITG, 21st of May, 2026
LITG one year ago, The Moon Is Following Us misprint
- Image Asks Comic Stores To Destroy The Moon Is Following Us Collection
- Three Months Later and More Big DC Comics Changes Today (Spoilers)
- Another Major Change For Superman Happens Today (Spoilers)
- Penguin Random House Pulls Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW Out Of Diamond
- Bosch Universe Will Include "Nightshade" Hero Det. Stilwell: Connelly
- South Park Creators Offer One Fan a Chance to Be a Permanent Resident
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer Revival Series Open Casting Call Underway
- Doctor Who: A Beginner's Primer for Susan, The Doctor's Granddaughter
- Diamond/Ad Populum Respond To Penguin Random House Total Departure
- Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E03 "Time to Say Goodbye" Images Released
- Gail Simone & David Marquez Bring Back Outlaw To Uncanny X-Men
- Dstlry, Maybe Others, Still Available To UK Through Diamond
- TMNT: Journeys #1 by Peter Laird & Jim Lawson Returns to TMNT Volume 4
- Valiant Comics' August 2025 Solicits, Bloodshot & Tales Of Shadowman
- IDW August Full 2025 Solicits – Event Horizon, Valiant, TMNT & Sonic
- Underage Drinking & Peter Parker (Amazing Spider-Man #4 Spoilers)
- Ghost Machine's August 2025 Solicits… But With No Rook Exodus Yet
- Is This Absolute Flash's Big Meme Moment? Absolute Flash #3 Spoilers
- Today's One World Under Doom Tie-Ins, Those That Do & Those That Don't
- Criminal Minds: Evolution in The Daily LITG 21st of May 2025
LITG two years ago, Jonathan Hickman And Greg Capullo On Wolverine
- Jonathan Hickman And Greg Capullo On Wolverine: Revenge From Marvel
- Scarlett #1 Sets GI Joe Sales Record With Over 80,000 Orders
- X-Men's Big Krakoan Villain Was Meant To Be Someone Other Than Moira
- Cyclops, Jean Grey & Wolverine Were Never An X-Men Throuple, Official
- Doctor Strange Was Both Ripped In Half, And Not, In Blood Hunt
- Marvel's 20 Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe Variant Covers In July
- Why Did Green Lantern Alan Scott Go Back In The Closet And Have Kids?
- Superman & Lois Season 4: Did CW Executive Actually Watch S03 Finale?
- Mark Millar Asks Big Questions Bringing Millarworld To Dark Horse
- Charmed: Shannen Doherty Discusses Decision Not to Return For Finale |
- Ultimate She-Hulk in Marvel Comics' Ultimate August 2023 Solicits
- Venom War Infects Marvel Comics' August 2024 Solicits
- Marvel 85th Anniversary Special With Christopher Priest & Alan Davis
- Comixology Originals Go To Print With Ablaze As Well As Dark Horse
- Cat Nuwer, Image Comics' New Publicist Comes From DC Comics
- Marvel Changes "Studios" To "Animation" On X-Men '97 Comics As Well
- What If Moira Wasn't X-Men Big Bad in The Daily LITG 21st of May 2024
LITG three years ago, Bosch Universe
- Bosch Universe: Michael Connelly Book Update, TV Series Implications
- DC Comics Removes Editorial Note About Batman & Dark Crisis
- DC Reunites Everyone For 30 Years Of The Death Of Superman (Spoilers)
- Olivia Finds A New Home, Team, & Superhero Name in Nightwing #104
- Wynonna Earp Series Creator on Joss Whedon: The Writer vs The Man
- The Flash: Candice Patton Done After 9 Seasons Even If Show Returned
- Creative Director Mike Carlin Retires From DC Comics After 37 Years
- DC Comics Rewrites Batman's History- The Daily LITG, 21st of May 2023
- ABC Considering WandaVision, Mandalorian to Counter Writers' Strike?
- The Venture Bros.: The Complete Series Arriving Early Next Month
- DC Comics Print Tributes to Rachel Pollack and Al Jaffee
- Reacting to a Real Life Crime Wave in Daredevil Comics #5, at Auction
- Comic Store In Your Future Free Comic Book Day 2023 How Was It?
- JMS Kills Off All The Superheroes in AWA's August 2023 Solicits
- Printwatch: Christopher Chaos, Avengers, Apes, Guardians, Ghost Rider
- Brian Atkins' Gargoyle By Moonlight in CEX August 2023 Solicits
- Thompson & McComsey's Project Riese in Mad Cave August 2023 Solicits
LITG four years ago, A Sandman Shandy
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Remembers When DCU Didn't "Self-Love"
- DC Comics Full August 2022 Solicits – Mostly, But Not All, Batman
- Action Comics #1043 Preview: Superman vs… a Baby?
- Secret Invasion Taking Place "During The Blip" Raises Obvious Question
- Star Trek: Enterprise Star John Billingsley on Turning Down SNW Role
- WWE Suspends Tag Team Champs Sasha Banks & Naomi "Indefinitely"
- BEHOLD! Thirteen Covers for Amazing Spider-Man #900 in July
- Sniper Elite Will Become A Tabletop Game Next Month
- Marvel Comics Relaunch Alien #1 in August 2022
- Exclusive Look At Tom King & Mitch Gerads' Batman One Bad Day Riddler
- The Superheroic Horror of Shield-Wizard Comics #11, Up for Auction
- Archie Takes Over with Pep Comics #41, Up for Auction
- Action Journalism Launches in Oni Press August 2022 Solicits
- Pulitzer-Prize Winning Cartoonists Object To New Category Wins
- Jarred Lujan & Kyler Clodfelter's Crash & Troy At A Wave Blue World
- Monster Fun Back To School In Rebellion 2000AD August 2022 Solicits
- Lou Fine at His Best on Black Condor in Crack Comics #5, at Auction
- All Alice Oseman's Heartstopper Graphic Novels In Amazon UK's Top Ten
- What Did Nick Fury Do During The Blip? The Daily LITG, 21st May 2022
LITG five years ago – Nightwing On The Couch
- Nightwing Has The Best Alibi Any Murder Suspect Could Want (Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane Launches King Spawn in August 2021
- Ian Hislop Talks Princess Diana In Tonight's Have I Got News For You
- Magic: The Gathering Reveals A Ton Of Cards From Modern Horizons 2
- Saturday Night Live: Taylor-Joy & Lil Nas X Not Looking to Hug It Out
- Image Comics Full Solicits and Solicitations August 2021
- In-Hand Look At New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Target Exclusive Figures
- Tasks & Rewards for Luminous Legends Y In Pokémon GO
- Venom #200 Delayed Again Because… The Printer Ran Out Of Paper
- Bull Showrunner, Star Freddy Rodriguez Exit Amid CBS Investigations
- Halloween Man Creator Raising for Aerobicide's Terry Parr COVID Relief
- The Flash #770 Review: Wally West's Quantum Leap
- Heroes Reborn #3 Review: Strangled By Its Limitations
- Star Trek: Year Five #20 Review: Worth Buying
- Nightwing #80 Review: A Winner
- Yen Press Announces Ten New Upcoming Series for November 2021
- Shang-Chi #1 Review: Family Business
- Titan Comics To Publish Adaptation Of All Michael Moorcock's Elric
- Sandcastle: Euro Graphic Novel Adapted into M. Night Shyamalan Movie
- Magnetic Press Announces Double Sci Fi Graphic Novel Kickstarter
- Image Comics Full Solicits and Solicitations August 2021
- Save Yourself From Jupiter's Legacy – Thanks FOC It's Friday
- The Woman Who Saved Lincoln – Boom Studios' August 2021 Solicits
- Dynamite Entertainment Full Solicits & Solicitations August 2021
- Diamond Comic Distributors Launches Consumer Pullbox Service in June
- Unbelievable Unteens in Dark Horse Comics' Full Solicits August 2021
- Todd McFarlane Launches King Spawn in August 2021
- Sarah Gailey and Pius Bak launch Eat The Rich from Boom Studios
- Dave Sim Has A Cerebus "Crisis On Infinite Quarantine"
- JH Williams III's Echolands Finally Comes To Comic Shops In August
- Archie Comics Solicits and Solicitations, August 2021
- King Spawn Joins Porcelain On Diamond Previews Cover Next Week
- Kith, Kin and Kindred – The Daily LITG, 21st of May 2021
LITG six years ago – Rick, Morty, Funko, Paul Giamatti
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but with IDW Publishing making a number of employees fully redundant, a story that only Bleeding Cool has deemed worth covering, it seems. Oh, and Paul Giamatti. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- Rick and Morty: Billions Star Paul Giamatti Finally Meets His Character
- Funko Funkoween Announces New Nightmare Before Christmas Pops
- Now IDW Publishing Lets Go Of Employees, Permanently
- Civilization VI Is Free On The Epic Games Store, Crossplay With Steam
- Marvel Zombies Rise from the Grave for Funko Funkoween
- What's The Big Secret in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50?
- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness Key Art Teases Our Team's New Hunt
- Marvel Comics MIA in August 2020 Solicits, New Warriors to Dr Strange
- Marvel Comics August 2020 Full Solicitations Look Familiar
- IDW Publishing Former Employees Speak About Redundancies
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Eric Kirsammer, owner at Quimby's Bookstore
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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