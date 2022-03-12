Looney Tunes #265 Preview: The Karate Pig

Porky Pig starts a martial arts school in this preview of Looney Tunes #265, but it isn't cultural appropriation — it's a Karate Kid ripoff! Wait, can't it be both? Okay, it's both. Also, Porky looks to now be in line to be the next Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

LOONEY TUNES #265

DC Comics

0122DC148

(W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Robert Pope, Scott McRae (CA) Derek Fridolfs

Ham-Fisted Karate is open for business, and Porky Pig has gathered a classroom full of students eager to learn the peaceful art of self-defense—in a bully-free zone, of course! Will the group be outmatched when a rival karate school of fearsome fighters crashes their class?

In Shops: 3/15/2022

SRP: $2.99

