Looney Tunes #265 Preview: The Karate Pig

Porky Pig starts a martial arts school in this preview of Looney Tunes #265, but it isn't cultural appropriation — it's a Karate Kid ripoff! Wait, can't it be both? Okay, it's both. Also, Porky looks to now be in line to be the next Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

LOONEY TUNES #265
DC Comics
0122DC148
(W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Robert Pope, Scott McRae (CA) Derek Fridolfs
Ham-Fisted Karate is open for business, and Porky Pig has gathered a classroom full of students eager to learn the peaceful art of self-defense—in a bully-free zone, of course! Will the group be outmatched when a rival karate school of fearsome fighters crashes their class?
In Shops: 3/15/2022
SRP: $2.99

