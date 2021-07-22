Lucy – A New Villain For Both Black Widows In October

Black Widow sees a new villain first appearance in October, going up against both Black Widows, Yelena Belova and Natasha Romanoff, and her name is Lucy. That's it so far. Maybe that's all we'll ever get, but it will have to do for now. and, that means we have to add Black Widow #12 by Kelly Thompson and Elana Casagrandre, with this cover from Adam Hughes, to our Frankensteining of Marvel October 2021 solicits and solicitations from yesterday. Apparently Marvel's full October 2021 solicits will go up in about 3 hours. Apparently. And while Black Widow is having a difficult second week at the movies, the comic books keep on rolling along. You know, I had a guinea pig called Lucy once, I wonder if there could be any connection?

Black Widow's life has never been more dangerous! Writer Kelly Thompson and artist Elena Casagrande's have taken the hero into a deadly new era filled with new and old enemies in their action-packed run on BLACK WIDOW. Luckily, Natasha has recruited powerful allies including Yelena Belova, Anya Corazon, and a mysterious newcomer named Lucy to help her save San Francisco from Apogee and whatever comes next! In BLACK WIDOW #12, Black Widow and her team have stumbled into some high-society crime nonsense, which requires formal wear to investigate. Everyone will be looking their best as they deal with the worst. But when a haunting figure from Natasha's past re-emerges…the game has officially been changed. Black Widow fears no man but him! Find out why when BLACK WIDOW #12 hits stands this October! Check out the cover below as well as the final cover for BLACK WIDOW #10, on sale August 25th. BLACK WIDOW #12

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

On Sale 10/27!