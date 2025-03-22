Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: kickstarter, Pantheon

Luxuriate in Thomas Riviere and Mika Soillard's comic, Le Pantheon, being translated into English on Kickstarter

Old friend of Bleeding Cool, Thomas Riviere, who I totally missed at London Book Fair a couple of weeks and probably avoided infecting him as a result, has a gorgeous new comic book, Le Pantheon. Set in Paris in 1900, it's a steampunk adventure mystery story hitting the crowdfunding. He tells me;

"It's a 52 page French comic drawn by the awesome Mika Souillard (artist on Layla publisher at Dargaud in France). Le Pantheon is an action-packed Steampunk comedy set in 1900. Louise Montsouris hires Jeanne Batignoles when she finds out her husband Jacob Montsouris is missing. A secret organisation called The Pantheon might be involved and the mysterious Hector Belleville is their leader. Le Pantheon is a book I wanted to write, inspired by the books and movies I love, from Indiana Jones to Young Sherlock, and comics I adore, like Danger Girl and Lady Mechanika (two books I published in France at Glenat). It's set in Paris, and the look is a mix between Gustave Eiffel and Jules Verne's work. We launched a crowdfunding campaign in France on Ulule to make this book happen, and we raised 56,000 Euros. The book will be released in France late 2025, then will have a nationwide release in September 2026 with a major French publisher. We also have deals with publishers from Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Ukraine. In the UK, our friends from Impressia Comics are launching the book on Kickstarter to meet English Speaking fans. The 52-page book will be published as two floppies (26 pages of story each). Our goal is to write the best story out there with the best art on the Market. It's a very ambitious project that will please the fans from all over the world."

Go take a look… it has currently raised $6,818 against a goal of $3,875 goal from 151 backers with 9 days to go. Here's how it reads in French, imagine what it will be like in English!

