Lycan, Dreams, Monsters & Midways in Band of Bards March 2023 Solicits

Band Of Bards is growing in prominence, moving from a small comics publisher to a medium-sized one, and in March 2023 that sees it launch three new comic book series, Lycan #1 by C.J. Hudson and Mary Landro, American Dreams #1 by Dan Kalban and Dody Eka, and Monsters & Midways #1 by Chuck Satterlee, Nick Goodwin and Jeremy Megert. Here's their

LYCAN #1



(W) C.J. Hudson (A / CA) Mary Landro

A rogue pack of werewolves has been on the run for centuries. After starting new lives in a sleepy Colorado community, living undetected among humans, their enemies have finally tracked them down. Their idyllic suburban lives were a dream, but sometimes you can never escape your past, no matter how hard you try. These women wanted peace, but their tormentors won't let them be. See what happens when they unleash their long suppressed might.



MONSTER & MIDWAYS #1 (OF 5)



(W) Chuck Satterlee, Nick Goodwin (A / CA) Jeremy Megert

Monsters, Wizards, Barbarians, & Heavy Metal set in Chicago of 1976! A heavy metal guitarist in 1970s Chicago hasn't made the big time with his songs of magic, wizards, and elves. Let's see how he does with the real thing. High stakes action & adventure set to the tune of classic heavy metal and the best of pulp sci-fi/fantasy.



AMERICAN DREAMS #1 (OF 5)



(W) Dan Kalban (A) Dody Eka (CA) Kyler Clodfelter, Marcus Jimeneze

In New York City, 1900, a Jewish immigrant, Jake Gold, works in a sweatshop by day and fights in a gang at night. One night Thomas Edison performs a strange experiment in Central Park, unleashing strange energy across NYC and Jake is suddenly gifted with amazing powers. His path soon crosses with that of luminaries such as Harry Houdini, anarchist Emma Goldman, and crusading journalist Nellie Bly. Standing against the neophyte hero are Edison, JP Morgan, and, worst of all, the occultist leader Aleister Crowley. Can Jake rise to the occasion and protect everyone's American Dreams?



FINAL GAMBLE #3 (OF 6)



(W) Robyn Singer (A / CA) Jorge Santiago, Jr.

Owing an enormous amount of money to a loan shark, gambling addict Danny and disgraced MMA fighter Jasmeet are offered the chance to save themselves by winning the money they need-in a game of poker against the loan shark. Unable to work together, the two men are easily defeated. As a result of their defeat, the two become prisoners of The Mercury Society, a group composed of the richest and most powerful people in the world. In this unforgiving Hell, people are forced to fight to the death in an elite gamble for their souls.



VIGIA #3 (OF 5)



(W) C.J. Hudson (A / CA) Rodrigo Gil

An alien science officer, along with her companion artificial intelligence, crash land on a strange world only to discover a long dead civilization, that isn't so dead after all. Follow Gazala and Adi as they seek a way off of a supposedly dead planet only to be confronted by terror at every turn as they seek to uncover the grusome secrets of the Qon. Part archeological survey, part horror, all action packed thrill ride.



