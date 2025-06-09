Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: Magik, x-men

Magik #6 Preview: Two Queens, One Limbo

Magik #6 brings together two rulers of Limbo as Magik teams up with Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen, to face a mysterious threat in this week's preview.

Article Summary Magik #6 hits stores on June 11th, featuring a team-up between Magik and Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen

Two queens of Limbo must unite to face a mysterious threat in this thrilling new issue from Marvel Comics

Preview images showcase the dynamic artwork by Jesus Hérvas, with covers by Pablo Villalobos and variant artists

Magik #6

by Ashley Allen & Jesus Hérvas, cover by Pablo Villalobos

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.57"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 11, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621034300611

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621034300616 – MAGIK #6 ANAND RAMCHERON VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621034300621 – MAGIK #6 BETSY COLA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

