Marc Silvestri Designed Many Characters For Dynamite Including Cherish

Dynamite Entertainment's Nick Barrucci tells us "a few years ago, we worked with Top Cow's Marc Silvestri to help design and flesh out some characters we were working on. I am a HUGE fan of Marc's. Have been for 30 years now. We worked with Marc, and he helped develop the 'Devilers and other characters, which we will be announcing in time, but for today, we're talking about Cherish! "

And it was Katana Collins' work on Batman: White Knights Presents: Harley Quinn that led Barrucci to believe she was right to write the character, as designed by Silvestri. And now Cherish #1 will be published in November from Dynamite.

Dynamite invites fans to meet Cherish, an exciting brand new vigilante character debuting in her own title which is being written by the talented Katana Collins (Batman White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn), with some of the original concepts and designs by superstar Marc Silvestri! When the blood on the boardroom floor moves from metaphorical to literal, Cherish comes to play. Amelia Fellows was once like any other young woman. That is, until she witnessed firsthand the betrayal and murder of her father by those he trusted. To get her revenge against some of the richest, most powerful people in the world, she'll become the well-armed, high-tech vigilante Cherish.

Bestselling author Katana Collins and rising artist Gabriel Caitano depict Cherish's infiltration and siege on the corrupt corporate world. The first target up in issue one is Unicon and its chairwoman Valerie Nolan. A more subtle approach is required, with Cherish needing to hide in plain sight as a staff member – and even seducing Valerie's own son Conrad. When suspicious eyes turn to her, will she be able to keep up the ruse and survive long enough to get the evidence and justice she seeks? "I've always found revenge to be fascinating. It means something different to everybody," said writer Katana Collins. "Theologists and scholars alike dissect it. Every single one of us has probably thought about it in one facet or another, whether we call it karma, or delight in the person who cut us off in traffic getting pulled over by a cop. Some of us believe the best revenge is massive success… or of course, there is the 'eye for an eye' belief. Perhaps the only thing I find more fascinating than revenge, is an anti-hero, or in the case of Cherish, an anti-heroine. Cherish is an interesting shift after having worked on Batman White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn. Both are women dealing with their trauma. Both were pushed to vigilantism. And both are able to kick some serious ass. Leaving the questions… how far is someone willing to go to get their revenge? And will it ever truly help heal past trauma?"

The Cherish character and her overall story were co-created and designed by the legendary artist Marc Silvestri, known for his contributions to Uncanny X-Men, Wolverine, creations of Witchblade, The Darkness, and much more. Katana Collins has published over 25 novels and graphic novels. She's best known for beloved romance novels. Alongside husband Sean Gordon Murphy, she wrote the chart topping Batman White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn. She's also written and produced for television with Disney, Nickelodeon, Animal Planet, and more. To celebrate the reveal of this exciting new character, Dynamite has called in a team of highly skilled agents to contribute variant covers. Marc Silvestri's artwork that helped in designing the character is featured. He's joined with a finely detailed piece by Brett Booth. Eric Canete's cover oozes with energy. Last but certainly not least, Soo Lee brings in some cyberpunk vibes.

Editor Joe Corallo added, "I've always been drawn to strong female protagonists in comics, from Little Lulu to Wonder Woman, and getting to collaborate with such a great team on a brand-new bad girl vigilante title is an honor. Seeing what Katana Collins could do with blending action, intrigue and nuance into Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn makes me confident that Cherish will be another stellar edition to the Dynamite lineup." "It's always gratifying to work with some of the most talented creators in this art form," said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. "A few years ago we worked with Top Cow and Marc Silvestri in developing new characters together. I have been a huge fans of Marc's legendary work for 30 years since his Wolverine and X-Men days, and he's one of the best artists who has ever graced our industry. We wanted to wait until we then had the right creative for each series, and for Cherish we knew we found a great creator in Katana, whose work is fantastic! Then we brought in a bright rising star like Gabriel on art, experienced editor Joe Corrallo, and all the great cover artists. We can't wait for fans to dig into this exciting new franchise!"