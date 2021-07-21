Mark Millar's Jupiter's Legacy Takes On China Over Uyghur Muslims

Once upon a time, Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's The Authority saw the superhero team target President Habibe of East Timor, Indonesia, taking him from his palace in Jakarta and dropping him in East Timor, for the locals to dispense their own justice. This was too much for DC Comics Publisher and President Paul Levitz who insisted on changes to the details and artwork. Today's Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem #2, published by Netflix through Image Comics, and based on the comic created by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, is still written by Mark but drawn and painted by Tommy Lee Edwards. But it seems to revisit those Authority days, first in Ethiopia with trade and medical vehicles being targeted by bandits.

Which goes pretty much as expected.

But it is just a warm-up for what follows, with China being targeted over their much-criticised inhumane treatment of Urhgar Muslim Chinese citizens, with allegations of crimes against humanity and genocide from groups such as Amnesty and Human Rights Watch.

With the super-powered grownups -at least some of them – of Jupiter's Legacy deciding to intervene, breaking open the so-called "re-education camps" in China.

With China choosing to respond with nuclear weapons.

Not that these prove much of a problem for the children of Legacy. With China seen as condemning superheroes amongst them on political and ideological grounds.

And making the point in a very visual and obvious fashion.

Not that all the superheroes see it this way.

I wonder what would have happened if the Netflix TV series had been a success and had got a second series. Would Netflix have chosen to do this on the TV as they are with the comic book they publish through Image Comics? Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem #1 by Mark Millar and Tommy Lee Edwards is published by Netflix and Image Comics today.

