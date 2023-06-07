Posted in: Comics, Image, Netflix | Tagged: Ambassadors, image comics, Mark Millar

Mark Millar Waves The Flag In The Ambassadors #6 (Spoilers)

Today sees the release of The Ambassadors #6 by Mark Millar and Matteo Scalera, and the end of the first volume with a promise of more to come.

Today sees the release of The Ambassadors #6 by Mark Millar and Matteo Scalera and the end of the first volume with a promise of more to come. With a very "what if Elon Musk started his own superhero line" vibe. The last issue has a bit of a party atmosphere, but not all of the recruits are as happy as they might be with the way they are marketed to the world.

Mark Millar was a Scottish Nationalist, was feted by the Scottish Nationalist Party, was ironically nominated by them for an MBE, and was used in political party promotion, and even had the elected First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond thank Mark Miller in his election victory speech, and he would appear with Millar at a number of events.

But then Mark Millar discovered that an independent Scotland would wish to remain part of the European Union – and would not want to join it – and Millar is a declared Europhobe in that regard. So he switched his vote, allegiance and – recently – moved from Coatbridge in Scotland to Surrey in the South of England. Technically the historic county I live in, where it crosses over with London. Though I've never seen him in Kingson-Upon-Thames and have only heard the staff talk about him in Blacks.

It is also notable that Matthew Vaughn, who with Jane Goldsmith had a bit of a falling out with Mark Millar between the first two Kingsman films, made the Big Bad of The King's Man a Scottish Nationalist terrorist. It did feel like a dig at Millar's former political allegiances. Anyway, back to The Ambassadors #6, and a solution to the Nationalist issue. From Union Jack to Saltire, or St Andrew' Cross. Not the only one of them hiding behind a flag, of course.

Well, it wouldn't be a Mark Millar comic book without something like this from the Australian character, right? A character who has decided to be gay for superpay.

Oh and why not have a go at the Italians while we are at it? The goal-greasing insults of the schoolyard loom large on the page, of course they are football-related. And yes, much more of this promised to come…

