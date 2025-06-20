Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: keenspot, Mark Spears

Mark Spears' Monsters #7 Comes To KeenSpot September 2025 Solicits

Mark Spears' Monsters #7 comes to KeenSpot's September 2025 solicits and solicitations, still through Diamond..

Article Summary Mark Spears' Monsters #7 headlines Keenspot's September 2025 comic solicitations with chilling new twists.

KeenSpot secures Lunar and Diamond Comic Distributors for continued monthly comic releases in 2025.

New issues of Glopple, Hot Valley Days, and Kids These Days bring action, drama, and mature sci-fi laughs.

Monsters #7 features the Monster Slayer at gunpoint, new allies, and a house of creatures of the night.

Keenspot managed to reverse-truck their monthly solicitations into Lunar's catalogue via their deal with an existing Lunar contract with Execution Posse Holdings. But they are still keeping the flag flying through Diamond Comic Distributors as well, with a seventh issue of their hit series, Mark Spears' Monsters.

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #7 CVR A HEADLESS HORSEMAN

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JUL250728

JUL250729 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #7 CVR B HEXY THE WITCH

JUL250730 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #7 CVR C HALLOWEEN II HOMAGE

JUL250731 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #7 CVR D 25 COPY FAMOUS MONSTERS

JUL250732 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #7 CVR E HALLOWEEN III HOMAGE

JUL250733 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #7 CVR F HOLOFOIL HALLOWEEN FLIP

JUL250734 – MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #7 CVR G VIRGIN WOLVES METAL COVER

(W) Mark Spears (A / CA) Mark Spears

The record-breaking series by superstar artist and writer Mark Spears continues in this chilling seventh issue! The Monster Slayer is held at gunpoint by the police as he tries to explain what just took place. As a mysterious new figure appears in search of allies, the savage werewolf is brought home by Frankenstein's monster to a house crawling with creatures of the night.

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

GLOPPLE #3 CVR A JOSE CHIRINOS

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JUL250722

JUL250723 – GLOPPLE #3 CVR B MATT CHAMBERS

(W) Matt Cole (A / CA) Jose Chirinos

As seen in the FCBD 2025 Keenspot Toybox special! In this adrenaline-fueled third issue, a battered Glopple stumbles upon a surprising new ally in his fight against evil. But just as he recovers from his brutal showdown with Sleep Hopper, an old nemesis reappears, armed with deadly new tech and a swarm of minions determined to break him. The stakes are higher than ever in this explosive conclusion to The Glopple's first volume-don't miss it!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

HOT VALLEY DAYS #3 (OF 3) CVR A MAIN COVER (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JUL250724

JUL250725 – HOT VALLEY DAYS #3 (OF 3) CVR B COLORING BOOK COVER (MR)

(W) Matthew Spradlin, Sean E DeMott (A / CA) Farid Karami

Based on a true story! In the conclusion to this 3-part series, Janie must finally make her decision to walk away from the business and face its consequences. Once she does, the dominos begin to fall quickly, as the Feds mop up all the members of her crew. Will Janie, Erik, and her brother Jimmy make it out of the 1980s alive? Or at the very least, with their sanity intact?

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

KIDS THESE DAYS #3 CVR A GANDOLPHO WHEN ALIENS ATTACK (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JUL250726

JUL250727 – KIDS THESE DAYS #3 CVR B GANDOLPHO WELCOME TO EARTH (MR)

(W) Ethan Page, Brett Murphy (A / CA) Wilson Gandolpho

As seen in the hit FCBD 2025 special Mark Spears Monsters #0! What can go wrong when a sword-wielding alien sociopath takes control of his planet and has his sights set on Earth? Oh, you're not into that type of story? Well, why don't you go read a book about a fluffy teddy bear who lives in a world of sprinkles and candy, dweeb. Unless you're cool and love to break the rules, this book is not appropriate for kids under the age of 18!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

