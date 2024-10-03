Posted in: Books, Comics, Current News | Tagged: facebook, mark zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg Used AI For Kids Book Rather Than Hire An Artist

Mark Zuckerberg announced his daughter had written a children's book about a mermaid and that he used Meta's AI to illustrate it.

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the three richest people in the world, with a fortune topping $200 billion. Recently, at an event and on Instagram, he announced that his daughter had written a children's book about a mermaid with Zuckerberg and that he used Meta's own AI to illustrate it. It is clear from the images produced from which artists the book is drawing from. He posted to Instagram, "My daughter August wrote a book, The Mermaid Crystal, and we used Meta AI to illustrate the book and create this trailer. And yes, a sequel is already in the works. Proud dad!"

Of course, since it is AI, there may be inconsistencies with the portrayal of the characters from page to page… but it does demonstrate something that is affecting the comic book artist and illustrator community. The removal of dumb money from the community. You know, someone who has a great idea for a children's book that will come to nothing, but they can hire an artist to create it for them. Also a movie pitch as a full-blown comic. People with serious money used to pay people without serious money for just this sort of thing. The artist knew it would never come to anything, but, hey, they got paid upfront. And it is those opportunities, more than any other, that are being lost to AI, scraping images without credit, attribution and, more importantly, payment.

When Facebook was founded, it paid comic artist David Choe to create murals for its offices using Facebook stock. When Facebook went public, he cashed in for $200 million, making him These days? It looks like AI would get the job—just ask for a David Choie-style mural and print it out big. And they don't take percentage points.

