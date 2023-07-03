Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, hollow magic, Mars Lauderbaugh, witch

Mars Lauderbaugh Sells 17-Year-Old Witch Graphic Novel, Hollow Magic

Mars Lauderbaugh's debut YA graphic novel is Hollow Magic, in which a 17-year-old witch, searching for ways to understand her magic, meets an intriguing knight full of secrets, and, with their help, must find a way to lift the curse from an ancient castle or lose the chance to learn the truth about her lineage forever. Marse tweeted "Hey! I'm doing a thing! Can't wait for everyone to meet my mortal enemy (Rosefinch, girlboss) and my sweet baby (Thierry, probably can't read but we love them anyway)"

Rachel Diebel at Feiwel and Friends has bought the world rights to Hollow Magic for publication is scheduled for the autumn of 2026. Mars Lauderbaugh's agent Jennifer March Soloway at Andrea Brown Literary Agency, did the deal.

Feiwel and Friends is a publisher of children's fiction and nonfiction literature for readers aged 0-16. The imprint is part of Macmillan's Children, which is owned by Holtzbrinck Publishing Group. Andrea Brown Literary Agency has become a familiar name to Bleeding Cool, a mid-sized agency specializing in children's and adult literature, celebrating thousands of titles sold since their founding in August 1981. They are headquartered in Northern California and also have offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Orlando, and Denver. Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo LLP is a full-service transactional law firm providing counsel to individuals and companies throughout the entertainment and media industries. Soloway tweeted "GOOD NEWS! @mmarsloud 's stunningly gorgeous debut graphic novel, HOLLOW MAGIC, has found the perfect home @FeiwelFriends with the wonderful @diebelra editing! I can't wait for all of you to fall in love with Rosefinch + Thierry. Congratulations, Mars!"

