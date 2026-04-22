Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: aunt may, carnage, Death Spiral, peter parker

Spider-Man Has A Crane Cousin? Did The Stork Bring Him? (Spoilers)

Spider-Man has a Crane for a cousin? Did the Stork bring him? Will someone have to explain the birds and the spiders?

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #27 reveals Peter Parker’s mysterious cousin

Major family secrets hinted, possibly linking Aunt May, Uncle Ben, or the Parkers to him

The "Death Spiral" storyline teases bombshell revelations ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #1000

Marvel revisits origins and paternity theories while connecting to MCU and animated timelines

Will someone have to explain the birds and the spiders? We said his name was Crane… but there is more to come. Today's Amazing Spider-Man #27 by Joe Kelly, Carlos Gomez and Francesco Manna gives a special after-credits moment, revisiting a scene from previous issues, that has popped up in a little amount of coverage here and there in the lead-up to Amazing Spider-Man #1000 and how it seems to include revelations about Peter Parker's family. The last Amazing Spider-Man #26 (legacy number #990) saw the Torment/Carnage team-up target Peter Parker's first cousin as part of Torment's genetic family serial killing spree, targeting individuals and killing off their family from the most distant to the closest, including family trees they may not be aware of.

Which is how we meet a man that Torment calls Peter Parker's cousin. Peter Parker does not have a male cousin, not by blood, at least. In his only appearance, his adoptive aunt's nephew, Sam Reilly, was obsessed with whether there was a free buffet. But it's not this guy.

Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe posted to social media, "Not only is it climactic "Death Spiral" but there is a big moment you will not want to miss that will reverberate. And an upcoming issue of Amazing Spider-Man #31 has been labelled "The Talk" and cover with Aunt May in a chair, with Uncle Ben behind her. And tellign us "Patrick Gleason joins Kelly for "THE TALK." Just in time for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000, Peter Parker's world is turned upside down with one of the biggest reveals in Spider-Man history. Don't miss this pivotal story that leads directly into AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 and beyond"

Is the Mysterious Cousin to be revealed as a child that either May or Ben had together before Peter? Or had separately with another party? A child who was adopted, or believed to be dead, and never mentioned? Maybe when they were teenagers? And he is Peter Parker's biological cousin? Or will it be revealed that Peter Parker is their actual biological child? And this cousin is an unrevealed child of Peter Parker's presumed parents, Richard and Mary Parker? Could it even be that Aunt May and Richard Parker are Peter Parker's biological parents after an affair, and it was all covered up? Did the Stork bring Mr Crane? Today's Amazing Spider-Man #27 (legacy number #991) revisits said individual…

Who seems to be quite well-to-do. Older than Peter Parker. But may be able to a) expose a new genetic lineage for Spider-Man, but also, if he so wishes, reveal his secret identity…

Amazing Spider-Man #27 by Joe Kelly, Carlos Gomez, Francesco Manna

DEATH SPIRAL – CONCLUSION! Torment will get away with murder. Unless SPIDER-MAN does the UNTHINKABLE… 4/22/26

We previously stated that he has the surname Crane, which this confirms. He is a New Yorker. And one of his biological parents is identified by DNA as having the surname "Parker". May, Ben, Richard, Mary or Theresa? That we don't know. That's all we have. And Amazing Spider-Man #27 sets that ball rolling.

We previously mentioned Trouble, a five-issue series by Mark Millar, Terry and Rachel Dodson in 2003, marketed as a potential new origin story for Peter Parker, featuring the teenage versions of Peter Parker's adoptive parents, Aunt May, Uncle Ben, and Peter Parker's biological parents, Richard and Mary Parker. In which May and Richard have an affair, May gets pregnant, has the child, Peter, only to be raised by Richard and Mary as their own joint biological child. It was pointed out that the characters were too young when this happened to fit Marvel continuity, but maybe not if that child isn't Peter Parker but an older "cousin".

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, had a far younger Aunt May and, presumably, Uncle Ben. If the comics were to swerve into reflecting that reality, as they have done in the past, might that change that timeline? And in the Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man animated TV show, which reflects much of the movie continuity, including a younger Aunt May Parker, Richard Parker appears at the end of the final episode, alive, incarcerated for an unknown crime, and being visited in jail by Aunt May, with whom he seems to have a familiar relationship, and asking about his son. Season two is expected soon. Might this also tie in with the current Amazing Spider-Man comic book continuity, somehow, as well?

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