Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Bounty Hunters, february 2024, jango fett, january 2024, Mace Windu

Marvel Cancels Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, Replaced By Jango Fett

Star Wars: Jango Fett is a new series that will take over from the current Star Wars: Bounty Hunters , which will be cancelled by Marvel.

The Lucasfilm panel at New York Comic Con announced a new Star Wars Mace Windu series launching next year. A panel with Megan Crouse, Claudia Gray, Marc Guggenheim, E.K. Johnston, John Jackson Miller, Greg Pak, Ethan Saks, Charles Soule, Rosemary Soule, and Alyssa Wong alongside Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain announced a number of other Star Wars projects for 2024. But it was also curtains for one of them.

Star Wars: Mace Windu will be a new Marvel Comics miniseries in January, for the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The series, will be written by Marc Bernardin, which was announced along with this cover by Mateus Manhanini.

Star Wars: Jango Fett is the new series that will take over from the Star Wars: Bounty Hunters series, which will be cancelled by Marvel. The series featured the bounty hunters Beilert Valance, Boba Fett and Bossk, and took place between the events of Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Star Wars: Jango Fett will be written by the same writer, Ethan Sacks, so some storylines may carry over. The new series will launch in March 2024, and they revealed this new cover by Leinil Francis Yu.

Thrawn: Alliances is a comic book adaptation of the Grand Admiral Thrawn novel and will be written by the creator of Thrawn and author of said novel, Timothy Zahn accompanied by adaptation queen Jody Houser. It will launch in January with this cover by Rod Reis.

Away from Marvel, Dark Horse which has the Star Wars younger readers license, will be publishing new Star Wars graphic novels. Qui-Gon written by George Mann and drawn by Andrea Mutti and Obi-Wan written by Cecil Castelucci and drawn by Lucas Marangon, both with covers by Michael Cho.

They also revealed the Marvel covers to Shadows of Starlight #4 and The High Republic #3, both by Phil Noto. With the start of Phase III of Star Wars: The High Republic, the Trials of the Jedi, the first written by Charles Soule, features Marchion Ro holding the lightsaber of Loden Greatstorm. Meanwhile, Cavan Scott will continue to write the main series, with a story that involves Keeve Trennis battling Lourna Dee, both out for January.

While Dark Horse's The High Republic Adventures #3 for February, written by Daniel José Older shows the return of Kantam Sy leaping into the fray against Tartak Vil. The cover is by Harvey Tolibao and Kevin Tolibao.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!