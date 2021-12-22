Marvel Changes Digital Code Rules, 2 Week Delay, Photo Of Each Comic

In 2011, Marvel Comics titles began running digital codes in their comics, allowing print customers to also download digital copies of the comic. Or, indeed, to sell their codes separately and thus subsidising the cost of the print comic. At one point, they cancelled the service, providing free back issues digital copies instead, but that was soon reversed.

Now it seems, there will be a change. The codes were initially kept for the buyer alone by polybagging the comic, then by attaching stickers over the code. But now, a new system is in place – and it is going to infuriate many people – as well as be really open to abuse.

Starting with comics that went on sale last week, select Marvel issues will contain new digital comic code instructions. Instead of carrying a redemption code via sticker, customers will be directed to www.marvel.com/redeemhelp to complete a form to receive a free digital edition of the comic they purchased. This will include uploading a photo of the copy of the comic you have just bought – and filling in the form separately, every time, for every print comic bought. The digital code will be then be emailed to the address provided and the free digital comic will be available to read on the Marvel Comics app, But rather than getting your comic straight away, processing time for this request may take up to two weeks.

Titles affected are listed below:

December 15th

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 81

DEFENDERS 4

DEMON DAYS: RISING STORM 1

ETERNALS 8

EXCALIBUR 26

HULK 2

KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND 4

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 33

SAVAGE AVENGERS 27

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 12

STRANGE ACADEMY 14

THE THING 2

WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE 1

X-FORCE 26

December 22nd

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 82

AVENGERS 51

AVENGERS FOREVER 1

AVENGERS: TECH-ON 5

BLACK PANTHER 2

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP 2

IRON MAN 15

KANG THE CONQUEROR 5

KING CONAN 1

MOON KNIGHT 6

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT 1

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO 3

S.W.O.R.D. 11

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 19

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS 3

THE DARKHOLD: SPIDER-MAN 1

VENOM 3

WASTELANDERS: HAWKEYE 1

WOLVERINE 19

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO 5

December 29th

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 83

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE 4

DEVIL'S REIGN 2

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 19

TIMELESS 1

WASTELANDERS: STAR-LORD 1

January 5th

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 84

BLACK WIDOW 13

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN 2

CAPTAIN MARVEL 35

E.L.E.K.T.R.A.: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 1

INFERNO 4

SHANG-CHI 7

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 17

THE DARKHOLD OMEGA 1

THE MARVELS 7

THOR 20

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE 5

WASTELANDERS: DOOM 1

X-MEN 6

January 12th

FANTASTIC FOUR 39

SPIDER-WOMAN 18

STAR WARS 20

January 19th

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 86

DEFENDERS 5

DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE 1

ETERNALS 9

STRANGE ACADEMY 15

January 26th

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 87

IRON MAN 16

MARAUDERS ANNUAL 1